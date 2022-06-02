Understand how Google Street View will enter a new era | Electronics

Google Street View received several new tools in the last week, along with the date in which it celebrated 15 years of existence. Among the announcements, it was communicated that, from 2023, a new camera will be used by the company. With the new hardware, it’s no exaggeration to think that the Google Maps feature will enter a new era. Based on the most advanced and customized technological system for each case, the intention is for the coverage to be more detailed and free of flaws — such as the disappearance of some places or incorrect targeting by the application.

According to the company’s developers, the new compact and modular cameras will help fill these gaps, expanding the coverage of Google Street View. See below the evolution of Google’s mapping system and understand how navigation can become even better with new technologies.

The first locations mapped by Google Street View were neighborhoods near the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. Since then, mapping has only grown, and in many ways. Starting in 2015, the tool enabled vertical navigation when mapping El Capitan, one of the world’s most famous rock walls located in Yosemite, California — making it possible for the user to virtually “climb” the site. However, during all these years, although some inhospitable and difficult to reach places have already been mapped by Street View, some coverage gaps still remain in certain areas of the urban perimeter.

Gaps and “blots” found in the tool are not usually large, and can even be ignored by inattentive eyes. They occur because, as the system depends on a very high number of photographs, some basic errors end up happening when capturing all these photos. The simplest of them is when the driver does not enter a street, either due to lack of local knowledge or because he is unable to due to a pothole or other adversity.

To that point, however, the company has already created a solution. In 2012, Google started to allow the capture of 360-degree images in a collaborative way, with the help of the local population or visitors. This collaboration must follow company requirements, in addition to going through an evaluation process.

Other “flaws” can also be caused by privacy issues, when the user makes the request through the Google website for their house to be blurred or have the number blurred. However, there are more extreme cases, where entire countries are affected.

Some strange examples of gaps have been reported by Google Maps users over the years. This is what happened on the island of San Andrés in the Caribbean Sea, where a Street View car appears to have traveled a third of the island’s perimeter road and then stopped for no obvious reason. There were no obvious obstacles or constructions at the site. Google forum users hypothesized that the driver had gone to the other side of the road, as the last capture was a bar.

As stated above, one reason for the existence of Street View gaps and flaws is linked to the mapping system hardware. Many places have streets that are too narrow or have other adversities that prevent the movement of cars. If cars can’t enter the streets, taking images becomes more difficult.

Therefore, starting in 2023, Google will use a new generation of cameras to capture Street View images. The new devices were developed to be smaller, reducing the need for large supports, which makes the process more practical and sustainable. In this way, the device can be coupled to any type of vehicle and can reach more places.

According to the company, the new Street View Camera has several tools in one structure and weighs less than 7 kg. It consists of seven cameras arranged at different angles and has more than 140 MP. In addition, the camera is customizable — that is, there is a base system that can have resources changed according to the purpose.

With the new camera, vehicles other than cars can be used to capture images — and Google already has other locomotion options waiting. Currently, the Trekker, a backpack equipped with a camera system on top and portability to record narrow spaces or spaces accessible only on foot, is now available.

The Trolley is another type of equipment, being responsible for captures in museums and stadiums. There are also the snowmobile, which captures slopes and has a mechanism resistant to intense cold, and the tricycle, which has become the solution for tight alleys and places with intense climbs.

Through increasingly lighter equipment and the collaboration of partners – such as climbers, divers and even animals – mapping more complex environments tends to become more common. According to the company, places like the Amazon are on the list of regions that will be possible to map with the new cameras and features.

