Understand the importance of the heel prick test for the health of the baby

June 6th is the National Day of Foot test, as important as the other exams, this is a mandatory exam, which is performed on all newborns. Collection for the exam should preferably take place between the 3rd and 5th day of the baby’s life and is done in all health units in Lucas do Rio Verde. In our city there are 17 PSFs, which are collection points, in addition to the São Lucas Hospital that performs collection in the Neonatal ICU.

We call this test neonatal screening, preventive tests, which investigate various diseases. Every baby born in Brazil has the right to perform this screening free of charge.

According to the nursing technician, Solange Marques Barbosa, from PSF X Cerrado, the exam is capable of identifying a series of diseases. “Early diagnosis can make a difference in the lives of these children, avoiding a series of complications”, she says.

In 2021, around 800 tests were carried out in Lucas do Rio Verde; in 2022, until May, 407 tests were counted. In the municipality, about 80% of the tests are carried out by the SUS. The remaining 20% ​​are those in which the parents choose to carry out the screening in private clinics.

If the test result is altered, the family and collection point are contacted and the baby is recalled for further tests that can confirm or exclude the disease for which the screening showed changes, such as congenital hypothyroidism, phenylketonuria, sickle cell anemia and other hemoglobinopathies, cystic fibrosis, biotinidase deficiency, and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Diseases identified by the foot test

congenital hypothyroidism

The baby’s thyroid does not produce or produces less than normal thyroid hormone (T4), which is essential for the child’s development.

phenylketonuria

It is caused by an inborn error of metabolism characterized by the accumulation of phenylalanine in the blood.

Sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies

These are genetically inherited diseases in which there is a change in the form or amount of hemoglobin (an essential component of blood), which carries oxygen to the tissues.

Cystic fibrosis

An inherited genetic disease in which secretions accumulate in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body.

biotinidase deficiency

Caused by an inborn error of metabolism that leads to a defect in the production of the enzyme biotin.

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia

It encompasses a set of genetic alterations that are characterized by different enzymatic deficiencies in the production of hormones in the adrenal glands, located just above the kidneys.

