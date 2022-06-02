Understand the transmission routes of monkeypox

The monkeypox (monkeypox) outbreak has now spread to more than 20 countries. The disease transmission routes are known, however, researchers are trying to understand if the virus has undergone any modification that has facilitated its spread.

The greatest risk of transmission is considered through direct or very close contact with a confirmed case, droplets or contaminated surfaces and objects.

Credit: BlackJack3D/istockCheck how monkeypox is transmitted

person to person contact

Person-to-person transmission of the virus occurs through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory droplets or wounds.

The virus can spread during close contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities such as kissing, hugging or touching body parts with wounds caused by the disease.

It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. Although there is no such confirmation, UK health authorities are advising, as a precaution, that people diagnosed with the disease use condoms for 8 weeks after infection.

The period of greatest risk of transmission is from the onset of the first symptoms until the lesions have healed and the crusts of the wounds have fallen off. There is no current evidence that individuals are infectious before the onset of initial symptoms.

Credit: BRIAN WJ MAHY/CDCThe rash usually starts within 1-3 days after the fever appears

Contact with infected animals

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is also possible to become infected from contact with an infected animal, through bites and scratches, handling wild game or using products made from animals. infected.

Despite the name, monkeys are not reservoirs of the smallpox virus. The main reservoirs are believed to be small rodents that live in the tropical forests of Africa, mainly in West and Central Africa.

contact with objects

Transmission can also occur from contact with materials that have touched the contaminated person’s bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing and sheets.

from mother to son

The virus can also cross the placenta from the mother to the fetus. And it is also possible for the baby to become infected during or after birth, through skin-to-skin contact with the mother.

Symptoms of Monkey Smallpox

The symptoms of monkeypox are similar but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

The illness begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes the lymph nodes to swell, whereas smallpox does not.

In a second stage of the disease, rashes appear. Initially, flat lesions appear, rise slightly, then fill with yellowish fluid, before forming a crust, and finally falling off.

The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) of monkeypox is usually 7 to 14 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.