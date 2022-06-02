Understand what may have caused the swelling in the face of singer Joelma | Health

reproduction Joelma has swelling on her face

Singer Joelma, 47, a former member of the famous band Calypso, caught the attention of fans when she appeared with a swollen face at a concert she held in Parauapebas, Pará, last Saturday (28). According to the artist’s advice, the swelling would be a sequel to Covid. Joelma has had the disease four times, the most recent of which was in January this year.

, infectious disease specialists Alexandre Barbosa, vice president of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases) and Carlos Fortaleza, a member of the SPI (São Paulo Society of Infectious Diseases), stated that, from the photos published in the media, it is possible to assume that Joelma has a swollen face, that is, with an edema in the face. The problem, according to doctors, is swelling caused by excess fluid in the body’s tissues, and it can have several causes.

“Establishing a connection with Covid, this edema may be linked, for example, to excess corticosteroids, an anti-inflammatory drug indicated for patients who develop the severe form of the disease”, says Barbosa.

“Prolonged or high-dose use of corticosteroids, especially inappropriately, can lead to facial edema. But this is just a hypothesis. It is not possible to make a diagnosis only through a photo”, he adds.

According to Barbosa, other common causes of edema include, for example, renal failure (a condition in which the kidneys lose their ability to perform their basic functions) and adrenal insufficiency (result of a deficiency in hormone production by the adrenal glands, which are part of the endocrine system). ). But besides these, there are many others. “Medicine is not exact math,” he says.

Fortaleza is also careful to emphasize that it is not possible to say what may have caused the edema without knowing the details of the case. But, for him, “Covid, by itself, would explain everything”. Just as there are different pulmonary and neurological complications of the disease, there are also skin complications, such as edema, which have been reported with some frequency in clinics.

“Coronavirus targets many human cells — most of them in the respiratory tract, but also subcutaneous tissue, intestinal tissue and so on. The virus penetrates these cells and causes inflammation. So some people have diarrhea, for example, and inflammation in these areas, generating edema”, he says.

“Several direct actions of the virus that cause tissue damage, which, in turn, lead to inflammation. Even if the virus is no longer there, the infection can persist for weeks”, he adds.

According to doctors, this type of sequel is rare in percentages — but, as said, it has been reported with some frequency in clinics. This is because, in Brazil, tens of millions of cases of the disease have been recorded. To have an idea, if patients with this type of sequel corresponded to, for example, 1% of the positive ones, there would already be more than 300 thousand cases, in all.

Can Covid reinfection potentiate this type of sequel?

If the cause behind the edema is the infection caused by Covid, and not the use of corticosteroids, the reinfection by coronavirus is a factor that can, indeed, potentiate this type of sequel, according to Fortaleza. The doctor explains that the sequelae are like “internal scars” of inflammation. In this way, the more times a patient contracts the disease, the more he accumulates infections and scars.

“Many of the patients had inflammation in the lung, for example, and even after they recovered, they were left with a kind of ‘scar’. The organ no longer expands in the same way as a healthy person. , can’t practice physical activity. In the case of edema, it’s the same logic. The lymphatic vessels that are obstructed and, often, also don’t work at their full capacity”, he says.

How to proceed when presenting this sequel?

When presenting this type of sequel, the patient must, first of all, seek specialized medical care to obtain a good diagnosis and understand the reason behind the edema. It is important to emphasize that, despite being aesthetically unpleasant, it is not something particularly serious, such as pulmonary or neurological sequelae.

Fortaleza says that some doctors usually prescribe medication, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, to improve the circulation of blood and lymph (a transparent and alkaline liquid similar to blood and that circulates through the lymphatic vessels) to relieve swelling and resolve the problem more quickly. But if nothing is done, the swelling usually resolves spontaneously within a few weeks.

