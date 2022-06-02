Unimed issues alert on increase in Covid-19 and dengue

Unimed Hospital – Credit: SCA file

The increases in cases of Covid-19 registered in São Carlos (as well as in the region), caused Unimed to disclose on social media, a statement with worrying tones and at the same time, alerting the population in general, as well as its partners.

According to the medical cooperative, in recent weeks, attendance numbers have grown alarmingly, with people becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2.

According to the statement, the São Carlos unit is experiencing high demand. One of the examples given is regarding the service. “In the month of April, the Emergency Department registered 13,924 calls. In May, until the 30th, there were 16,160. In the month of May, from the 16th to the 23rd, there were 4,068; from the 23rd to the 30th, there were 5,161 attendances, that is, an increase of more than a thousand attendances compared to the previous week”, says the note.

According to the cooperative, the scenario led to actions, such as an increase in the number of on-call workers and a change in flows, and other measures are in the process of being implemented. They ask that the Emergency Room be sought in more serious cases and only with one companion per patient. “The search for offices should be prioritized to avoid agglomerations”, he suggested.

THE NOTE

Unimed São Carlos goes public to clarify that, as well as in the city of São Carlos and region, it has also been registering an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19. One of the immediate effects is the high demand, mainly in the Emergency Departments (Adults and Children) of Unimed São Carlos.

In April, the Emergency Department registered 13,924 calls. In May, until the 30th, there were 16,160. In the month of May, from the 16th to the 23rd, there were 4,068; from the 23rd to the 30th, there were 5,161 attendances, that is, an increase of more than a thousand attendances compared to the previous week.

This scenario has already generated actions on the part of the cooperative, such as increasing the number of on-call workers and changing flows, and other measures are in the process of being implemented.

Emergency services should be sought in more serious cases and only with one companion per patient. The search for offices should be prioritized to avoid agglomerations. In addition, anyone who has not yet been vaccinated or has not taken the booster dose should immediately seek vaccinations.

In view of this Covid-19 pandemic scenario, combined with the increase in the number of dengue cases, Unimed São Carlos emphasizes, on the part of the population, the importance of hand hygiene, use of masks and social distance, in the case of Covid, and fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, for diseases such as dengue.

We count once again on everyone’s collaboration in this critical scenario.

