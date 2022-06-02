Vaccine against covid will be released for people over 50 years old | Health

Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil – 02.25.2021 New dose will be released for population over 50 years and health professionals

The Ministry of Health plans to extend the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to the population aged 50 and over and to health professionals. Already immunosuppressed people, those who have low immunity due to diseases such as cancer and AIDS or who have had a transplant, for example, from 12 years old should take a booster dose, the fifth for the group. The information was advanced to GLOBO by members of the portfolio, but there is still no date for the measures to be made official.

Both publics must count four months apart to receive the new stage of immunization, which, preferably, should be done with the Pfizer vaccine. According to spokespersons from the ministry, the expansion of the vaccination campaign began to be analyzed after the recent increase in the number of cases of Covid-19. The hammer blow on the subject, however, should be subsidized by recommendations made on Friday by the Technical Chamber of Advice on Immunization of Covid-19 (CTAI-Covid) – formed by experts from the federal, state and municipal spheres.

This is yet another move to “reorganize” the portfolio at this time of transition from the pandemic, which has begun to lose strength, but has recorded an increase in cases in recent weeks.

Some ministry technicians believe, however, that efforts should aim at expanding the third dose (the booster dose), which has not yet been received by all people over 12 years of age, despite having already been released to this public.

Data from the press consortium, of which O GLOBO is a part, indicate that, of the total number of Brazilians, 92,451,203 people received a booster dose until Monday, that is, 43.03% of the qualified universe.

The expansion of the fourth dose also follows what has already been adopted in the United States, which released it for people over 50 at the end of March. Israel decided to extend it to the entire adult population.

Some states have adopted and measured on their own. The state government of Mato Grosso do Sul extended the fourth dose to the age group since the end of March, as well as the city of Manaus, since the beginning of May. Teresina, in turn, has already expanded to 40 years and older. States and municipalities can advance in the schedule before the approval of the ministry, as they have the autonomy to define their own vaccination schedules.

The current orientation of the folder is to release this fourth dose to the elderly from 60 years of age and immunocompromised people from 12 years of age. The ministry should still publish a technical note to guide how states and municipalities should proceed in relation to the application.