What would your voice be like on Mars? NASA explains

With the many missions that have gone to Mars in recent decades, the red planet is no longer just part of science fiction books and has become an almost regular character in several newspapers and even on social networks.

We are increasingly impressed with the quality of the photographs, with the sounds that are captured there and with the wild plans of some billionaires to transform that distant neighbor into a kind of Earth II.

Much of this information and speculation is based on missions carried out by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the results of which are later released to the general public.

In this regard, one of the newest “discoveries” was the description of what the human voice would sound like on Mars.

Research dissemination

During the 53rd Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, planetary scientist Baptiste Chide, a researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory, released a study on the speed of sound on Mars.

This means that they explained, more or less, how sounds could be heard by humans if they were on Martian soil.

More than a presentation

As the scientist knew that his research was complex and could not be understood by much of the current public, he worked with his team to develop a tool that would allow anyone to know what their voice would look like on Mars.

How to hear my own voice in martian mode

It’s very simple, just access this site, click once on the microphone symbol, authorize the page to access your audio device. Then click and press the button again, after the ten second timeout, release and wait for the audio to process.

If you liked the result, just click on the “Download” option right below the site player. Now you can forever remember what it would have been like to give a short speech on the Red Planet.