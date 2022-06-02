WHO warns of increase in deaths from Covid-19 in the Americas – News

The Director-General of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Wednesday (1st) that “there are worrying trends” in the Covid-19 pandemic, including an increase in deaths from the disease in the Americas.

During the organization’s press conference, he also mentioned a rise in the number of victims of the virus in the western Pacific region and in Africa.

Tedros Adhanom said the number of reported Covid-19 cases and deaths continued to decline, but said this was against a background of declining testing for the disease in many countries.





“The Covid-19 pandemic is not over,” he said, urging all countries to continue to maintain virus testing and sequencing services in order to have a clearer view of the spread and changes in the virus. In addition, he reinforced the importance of vaccinating more, especially health workers, older people and other risk groups.





monkey pox

The WHO also commented, at its press conference, on monkeypox. Tedros Adhanom said there are now “more than 550 reported cases” of the disease in 30 countries where the disease is not endemic. He said investigations were ongoing, but noted that data so far suggested that there may have been undetected transmission “for some time” of the disease.

Until now, most cases of monkeypox have occurred among men who had sex with men who had symptoms of the disease. Tedros Adhanom stressed, however, that any stigma must be fought and explained that “anyone can be infected with monkeypox if they have close physical contact with someone who is infected.”

