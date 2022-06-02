With 226 children hospitalized with flu syndromes, Ceará has almost 100% of children’s beds occupied – Ceará

If at the beginning of the pandemic the elderly were the highest alert, today the attention turns to the other age extreme: children. O illness by coronavirus or other infectious agents has increased their hospitalization – who already occupy 226 beds. The data was updated on Tuesday (31).

Ceará’s public health network has 36 active children’s ICU beds, all in Fortaleza – and all of them are occupied. There are also another 193 active children’s ward vacancies, of which 190 are with patients.

You pediatric beds to treat Covid or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the state public health network are distributed in three hospitals:

Soup: 10 active ICU beds, all occupied; 130 active ward beds, 127 occupied;

10 active ICU beds, all occupied; 130 active ward beds, 127 occupied; Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital (HIAS): 25 ICU beds and 48 active ward beds, all occupied;

25 ICU beds and 48 active ward beds, all occupied; Dr Waldemar Alcântara General Hospital (HGWA): 1 ICU bed and 15 active children’s ward, all occupied.

The survey was carried out by Northeast diary through Integra SUS, a platform of the State Health Department (Sesa), and direct contact with Sopai. The numbers are up to date as of 12 noon today (31).

babies are also hospitalized for flu syndromes in ICUs and neonatal wards of the HGWA, according to data from Integra SUS.

In a note, Sesa informed that it has expanded the offer of beds of ICU and ward according to the demand, increasing in the seasonal rainy season. “Today (31), the occupancy rate is greater than 90%”, concluded the Folder.

Why are children getting sick

Michelle Pinheiro, pediatric infectious disease specialist at HIAS, points out that Ceará had a later and longer rainy season, which has made the demand for calls and hospitalizations increase since March – April and May have represented peak of demand for assistance.

The profile of HIAS patients, as the doctor points out, is different, from children who already have comorbiditiesbut that, in this period of high demand, the unit has been assisting several children in the emergency with flu-like conditions.

Michelle Pinheiro Pediatric infectious disease specialist at HIAS They arrive at the emergency room with a runny nose, fever, cough, sore throat. The most critical, who need resuscitation and ICU, often arrive with associated bacterial pneumonia.

The pediatric infectologist explains that both the coronavirus and other respiratory viruses make the child’s organism more vulnerable, “opening the door to bacteria”. This scenario is common in the rainy season in Ceará, but it worsened in 2022 due to the pandemic.

“We were isolated, we wore masks, and this prevented viral contagion. There was virus mutation, and younger children were not exposed, did not acquire cross-immunity. Now, returning to normal life, they expose themselves and there is this boom in cases”, says Michelle.

Michelle Pinheiro Pediatric infectious disease specialist at HIAS Parents are the main disseminators of the virus to these children. It is important that all the measures already known to prevent Covid, in addition to vaccination, are maintained.

Doctor Robério Leite, also a pediatric infectious disease specialist, also reinforces that “those who live with the most vulnerable patients, including those under 1 year of age, need to wear maskseven if they are not mandatory”.

Furthermore, he highlights that the vaccination schedulesin addition to the immunizing agent against Covid, they must be updated, “so that children will have greater protection against other important diseases, which cannot be neglected and which can also help complicate the evolution of infections”.

How is the childhood vaccination against Covid

Ceará has already completed the vaccination schedule with 2 doses of the vaccine against Covid in 46% of children aged 5 to 11 years, age group suitable for taking the immunizing agent. The goal is for 898,219 children to receive the vaccine, but 224,817 have not yet had the 1st dose.

Of the total number of children aged 5 to 11 years who should be vaccinated, 673,402 have already received the initial dose, but 255,428 have not yet completed the regimen with D2.

In all, Ceará has already applied more than 20.3 million doses against Covid-19.