With less than 30% of the public immunized, flu campaign ends on Friday

Doses are available at all health units in Campo Grande until the end of this week

Trivalent influenza vaccine vial, produced by the Butantan Institute. (Photo: Agência Brasil)

There are only two days left for the end of the campaign against influenza and, according to the latest survey carried out by Sesau (Municipal Health Department), less than 30% of the target audience of the Capital was immunized. The campaign is expected to end this Friday (03)

The doses are available in all health units in the Capital and the concern with the low demand is great, especially after the 37 deaths recorded this year alone as a result of H3N2.

According to the estimate of the Ministry of Health, about 295 thousand people who live in the Capital fit within the criteria to be vaccinated as a target audience and, of this total, only 81,874 were immunized, which corresponds to 27.73% of this group. .

Person receiving dose of immunization in Campo Grande. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

“The vaccine being applied in this campaign is already up to date and prevents precisely this strain of the circulating virus. When the population stops vaccinating, it facilitates the circulation of the virus in that territory, and that is exactly what happened between December of last year and January of this year, when most of these deaths were recorded”, warns the municipal secretary of Health, José Mauro Filho.

The campaign against influenza takes place in all 72 health units in the city, which have stocks of the immunizer, and anyone who is part of the priority group can be immunized. Vaccination rooms are open from 7:30 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Some of these places have extended hours, applying the vaccines also at lunchtime or even later than usual.

Who should get vaccinated? – Health workers and the elderly are some of the audiences that should be vaccinated by the end of the week. Children from six months to under five years old, pregnant women, mothers up to 45 days postpartum, indigenous population, education workers, people with comorbidities and those with permanent disabilities, truck drivers, road passenger transport workers, port workers, security forces, security and rescue, Armed Forces, staff of the penitentiary system, population deprived of liberty and young people in compliance with socio-educational measures also need to look for a health unit.