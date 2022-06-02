Woman discovers terminal cancer during cesarean after a year complaining of pain

Lois Walker, 37, spent 12 months complaining about stomach pain before discovering terminal cancer. The diagnosis of the disease took place during the cesarean section of the son, Ray, in 2021, according to information from the g1.

the british had several queries with doctors at Dove Valley Health Center in Worsbrough and Barnsley Hospital, both in England. However, professionals claimed to be hypochondria, a pathology in which the patient is believed to be suffering from serious illness; or irritable bowel syndrome.

However, during the cesarean section, the surgeons discovered the stage 4 cancerthe most serious of the disease, spread over several regions, such as the ovaries, peritoneum and lymph nodes.

“My abdomen had tumors everywhere. They said it was like a sandbag that had been ripped open and scattered everywhere.”

Complaint to hospital

In an interview with BBC Newsthe British, resident of the city of Barnsley, detailed that a written complaint was sent to the local health post. However, the unit did not comment on the case, citing medical confidentiality.

The city hospital, in turn, declared that it would not comment on the incident until it received a formal complaint.

“I don’t know what else I could have done. It was like no one wanted to hear me. I told them ‘I feel like I’m going to die’. I wanted to be taken seriously. I felt that something was very wrong“Walker told BBC News.

“Leave Memories”

After the diagnosis, Walker seeks leave memories for their three children, including newborn Ray. “It’s been really, really hard,” she reported.

“I didn’t want to get attached to him, but he is my ray of light. My children are my purpose. [de vida]. I want to focus on leaving memories. If love could save me, I would never die.”

For the patient’s companion, Dale Wistow, the cancer “could have been detected earlier”. “It’s revolting, especially because of the children. We don’t know what the future will bring us now,” he concluded.