Your health will thank you: learn how to remove pesticides from beans in a few steps

Montes Claros, June 1, 2022, by Diego Rodrigues- Pesticides are chemical products whose purpose is to control pests that attack crops and damage vegetation. However, this pesticide can cause serious health damage once it penetrates food. However, what many do not know is that, how to remove pesticide from beans in a few steps, and that’s what you’re going to learn from now on.

Learn how to remove pesticides from beans, it’s not just a matter of making it more organic. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has alerted the world to the dangers of using

of the substance. In short, the agency highlights that diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis, cancer, kidney injuries and cardiac arrhythmias are directly related to pesticide poisoning.

How to remove pesticide from beans

According to an article published on the website Uol, the ingestion of pesticides through food causes about 200,000 deaths per year. Therefore, it is very important to give preference to 100% organic products. However, as Agro Noticias knows that this is not always possible, see how you can make market beans healthier.

Recipe with bicarbonate

Removing the pesticide from beans with bicarbonate is simple. That is, just wash the beans, soak them and add a teaspoon of powder for each kilo of beans. Then let it rest for at least 12 hours. In addition to removing excess pesticides, bicarbonate also eliminates gases from the fermentation of food. This facilitates the digestion of food. So we have two benefits in one recipe.

How to remove pesticide from beans with hot water

In an article published on the r7 portal, by Misael Mainetti, on May 27, 2022, toxicologist Paula Carpes gives a super tip on how to remove pesticides from beans in a few steps. In short, the professional advises the following: “boil the beans with a pinch of baking soda and then discard the water”. Finally, the last recommendation is to wash the beans, and start the cooking process.

Considerations

now that you already know how to remove pesticide from beans, we need to consider some points. In summary, these homemade tricks are effective when it comes to sprayed pesticides, that is, in those cases where the product is sprayed on the food. However, when the plant’s roots have already absorbed the substance through the soil, there is nothing else to do. Therefore, we reinforce the importance of opting for 100% organic food.

