22 possible fighters appeared on the net

Capcom showed Street Fighter 6 at State of Play on Thursday night (2) and shortly after the presentation, images of the possible cast of the game circulated on the internet. There would be 22 fighters of the most diverse styles – however, the source of the leak is unknown.

The good news for fans of the series is the presence of several familiar faces like Akuma, Ed and Rashid. It is also possible to observe new people arriving to enrich the line-up. This is the case of Lily (Mexico), Kimberley (USA) and AKI (China) among the characters.

Even with the unknown author, the images ended up gaining repercussion in several forums. On ResetEra, they are found in droves and, of course, all this has been replicated on other networks like Twitter. It’s not official yet, but note the supposed cast of Street Fighter 6:

As mentioned above, it’s worth treating this supposed Street Fighter 6 cast with a little caution. Waiting for Capcom to detail the game would be safer. Until then, treat these possible characters as mere rumors.

