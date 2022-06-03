221,000 residents of Petrópolis depend on SUS

At least 70% of the city’s population depends exclusively on the SUS. There are 221,000 residents of Petrópolis who do not have access to the private network or health plans. The situation has worsened in recent years. In 2018, there were 92 thousand people who did not have health insurance in the city. After nearly four years, this number has dropped to around 85,000. By 2018, more than 44,000 people in previous years had been unable to maintain health plans and had already migrated to the public system. However, the supply of public health services does not grow to meet all this demand. The city has three UPAs, which ‘solves’ the emergency gateway, but basic health is still a challenge for expansion, so much so that these emergency units are often sought as an ‘ambulatory’. The matter was discussed this week in the City Council.

Red alert

It’s a red alert, almost purple the numbers of people waiting for exams (10 thousand) and specialized care (15 thousand) by SUS in Petrópolis. They were presented to councilors at the public hearing that evaluated the city’s health data from January to April, a meeting required by law. Repressed demand from the pandemic and also due to the floods in February and March, but also as a result of the system’s deficiency, an urgent measure is needed to resolve the issue. Because what is not treated now, after examinations and consultations with specialists, becomes a chronic disease and more expenses with hospitalization and emergency. In addition to the social and humanitarian character, of course.

hypermall

And the city government will transfer to Hipershopping, in Alto da Serra, some public offices such as the Economic Development Department and the Entrepreneur’s Space. It solves two issues: inadequate area in the Barão do Rio Branco Administrative Center (so much so that the secretariat was working at the Rua Teresa Fashion Center) and makes the mall more frequented and with the possibility of business growth.

Tribuna FM is much more your wave also in Baixada Fluminense! the direction of the group tribune made a special visit to the region honoring companies that are also connected to their audience through the airwaves. Here, with the CEO Francisco de Orleans e Bragança, the Tribuna team: Norberto Mello, Claudia Queiróz and Guilherme Martins, in addition to journalist Mário Mascheroni. The conversation was productive with businessman Walceyr Almeida and publicist Danielle Vitorino who showed the connection of listeners in the Baixada and Metropolitan Region with Tribuna FM, which arrived as the best option on the dial at 88.5!

Starting over

Partisans, good people that we are, let’s explain a stop to the unsuspecting candidates – especially those who will be running for a seat as a deputy, whether state or federal, for the first time. That vote you had for mayor in 2020 forget it. It can zero. It is a different election with much more dispersed votes. So, the “I own so many votes” speech has no future.

Dudu 2024

Let’s sell for the same price we buy: Councilman Dudu wants to be a candidate for mayor in the next election.

Not this one!

We are happy to have Bauernfest this year, albeit in August. But it will be hellish. As it will be the electoral campaign period, candidates will be there every day. Have a pat on the back.

example of resilience

Mayor Hingo Hammes and federal deputy Hugo Leal can vociferate about the readjustment of the toll on the BR-040, which went to R$ 12.60, and the increase does not fall, no. The concessionaire is an example of resilience. He spent 20 years doing nothing for Petrópolis and no one (politicians) managed to make the company fall.

Castro on Teresa Street

Governor Claudio Castro will be in the city today and the agenda includes, in addition to participating in the national launch of the celebrations for the bicentennial of Independence, the start of operations in Bairro Presente, in Alto da Serra, and the announcement of more works in the city.

Where is the Cathedral that was here? Calm down people! It was just the dandelion that covered everything yesterday afternoon. João Vitor Brum clicked for us.

more events

Finally, they discovered that the Exhibition Park, in Itaipava, can be used for full-time events. So much so that now on the 17th, there will be a Winter Festival with Thiaguinho and Pedro Sampaio already confirmed as attractions. All that remains is to know how the city government charges for the ‘rent’ of the space and how the money is being used to improve the area itself.

Is there slots

Petrópolis has 60 of the 1,200 free distance learning places offered by Senac RJ. Vacancies are offered through the Senac Free Program for people with a per capita family income of up to two minimum wages. Applications must be made through the program website by Monday.

Rally at Fazenda Inglesa

Residents of Estrada da Vargem Grande at Fazenda Inglesa asked for help here for us. It is the main access route for residents in the region, visitors who go to Vale do Amor and even school buses. But there, only half of the street is paved and maintained. The remaining 1.5 kilometer is rally-worthy.

