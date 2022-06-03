24-core, 32-thread Intel Core and Arc A770 GPU appear in leaked benchmark

CPU would be top of the line next-gen Raptor Lake

Two high-end Intel components yet to come, one Next-gen Raptor Lake 24-core, 32-thread CPU and Arc A770 graphics card leaked on User Benchmarck. The entire machine performed excellent in general processing, but when it comes to the GPU, the site categorizes the Arc A770 as “terrible”.

The Intel Arc A770 GPU will be the top of the line for this first generation Alchemist. While no official information about the SKU has been revealed so far, the User Benchmark website says that the graphics card has only 1 GB of video memory. It is difficult to say whether it is an initial project or a driver without enough information.

It is worth noting that the site has two different benchmarks involving the Intel Arc A770 GPU, which may indicate that tests are being carried out. Still without specifying what the initial launch lineup of Arc GPUs for desktop will be, Intel has postponed the arrival of the first GPUs to the period between July and September, but will be launched first in China.

If the GPU performed poorly, on the other hand, the 24-core, 32-thread Intel Core CPU flew low. According to the User Benchmark website, the processor is from the Raptor Lake family, the 13th generation Intel Core. The indication that it is indeed a possible i9-13900K and the acronym “RPL-S” in the specifications of the computer used for this benchmark.

– Continues after advertising –

The supposed 13th Gen Intel Core CPU has a base clock of 2.4 GHz and turbo to 4.6 GHz, well below the rumored 5.8 GHz. The 24 cores are divided into 8 performance and 16 efficient, according to unofficial information so far.

According to WCCFtech, the results that the supposed Intel Core i9-13900K managed to achieve show around 6% improvement in single core and 24% in multi-thread compared to the i9-12900K. The little difference in the single core is due to the low frequencies of the engineering model.

– Continues after advertising –

We don’t know much official about the two components, as Intel hasn’t said much, but both are expected to arrive this fall.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech Source: User Benchmark