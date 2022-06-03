5 Actions That Slow Your PC Down But You Had No Idea | Operational systems

Some actions frequently performed by computer users consume processor and memory resources and thus contribute to slowing down the PC. Adding too many programs at system startup, over-customizing and running applications in the background are some examples of practices that can worsen the user experience. The good news is that fixing these problems is easy: by applying certain settings, you can make your PC more efficient and faster. With that in mind, the TechTudo listed five negative actions you should avoid and how to correct them.

List gathers five common actions that slow down your PC; check it out — Photo: Publicity/Windows

By default, some services and applications on the PC may be running even when they are not being used. This takes up hardware resources, consumes more power, and helps to slow down Windows. The solution is to restrict this ability. To do this, open the computer settings and, using the search, search for “Background applications”. There you can disable the feature globally and choose which apps will or will not have the right to run background tasks.

It is possible to disable background apps in general as well as individually — Photo: Playback/Filipe Garrett

2. Disable heavy apps loaded at startup

It is common for applications installed on the computer to be automatically loaded when turning on the device. The idea is to save time in the execution of the program and keep it always up to date. However, if there are a lot of apps starting automatically, the system can get overloaded.

Action to disable applications loaded at Windows startup — Photo: Reproduction/Filipe Garrett

Seeing what’s loading at startup – and disabling what’s not so important – is easy. Open the Task Manager (you can use the shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Del) and click on the “Startup” tab. To disable any of the software, right-click on it and choose “Disable”.

3. Excessively customize computer graphics and sounds

It is common for users to customize Windows to add a personal touch to the operating system’s interface. It turns out that exaggerated customization can slow down the PC, especially when external applications are used for this.

In addition to abandoning the customization options provided by independent programs, you can also make Windows more basic in its graphics settings. To do this, open your computer’s graphics settings and choose “Graphics Settings”.

It is possible to make Windows choose the best graphics options when running some heavy app — Photo: Reproduction/Filipe Garrett

In the lower part of the screen, you’ll be able to choose apps installed on your computer and determine the system’s behavior when managing graphical aspects. Overall, you’ll get better performance using a dedicated graphics card – if available. When in doubt, choose “Let Windows decide”.

4. Connect many peripherals at the same time

Another action that causes the computer to slow down, but many do not suspect, is to use several accessories simultaneously. Items like keyboard and mouse on the laptop, extra monitors and flash drives depend on processor cycles and memory space to function. Therefore, when used in excess, they can overload the computer.

Using too many peripherals at the same time can generate performance losses — Photo: Filipe Garret/TechTudo

Some of these features can also affect the laptop’s battery life, such as bluetooth for mice and keyboards or connecting to a second monitor. A good option is to leave peripherals connected only during use: whenever you are not using an accessory, try to remove it from the computer.

5. Run a second antivirus with firewall alongside Windows Defender

Antiviruses are heavy software because they actively monitor most of the operations you perform on your computer. The ideal is that, if possible, you try to use only the native antivirus of Windows. Defender has a good reputation in security software quality reviews, and because it is integrated into the operating system, it represents minor performance losses. Furthermore, it is completely free.

Remember to check if Windows Defender is disabled when installing a third-party antivirus — Photo: Reproduction/Filipe Garrett

But, if you still prefer or need to use a third-party app, it’s good to check that your Windows security settings are turned off and correctly recognize the presence of a specialized antivirus. To do this, go to the Windows settings panel and under “Virus and threat protection settings”, disable the options to ensure that your PC is not running two antiviruses at the same time.

