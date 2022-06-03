5 animals with totally unusual abilities

Charles Darwin once said that, in nature, those who can adapt are more likely to survive. So we have wonderful examples of animals that have evolved and adapted in an almost unbelievable way. Meet 5 of them.

1. The woodpecker’s bone structure

(Source: Superinteresting)

The woodpecker’s best known feature is precisely what gives it its name: it is able to pierce wood with its beak. It not only pierces, but is able to “pick up” insects and eggs that are under the bark of trees. And it does so at an absurd speed, up to 24 km per hour.

It would even be strange to imagine that this ability would not bring some kind of damage to the pet’s skull and brain. Therefore, the woodpecker’s structure is designed to withstand strong impacts.

Its tiny brain and dense skull absorb the impact of its pecking. In addition, the woodpecker has a special bone, called the hyoid, which serves as a “seat belt” for its brain.

2. The bite-resistant snake

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Snakes that hunt other snakes run away from their bites, right? Not in the case of the king cobra, a species that has become highly resistant to the venom of its peers.

The king cobra has natural enzymes capable of breaking down toxins emitted by other snakes. They grow up to 1.8 meters and kill their prey by constriction, that is, by a snake “hug” that interrupts the blood flow of their prey.

3. Why is the rooster not deaf?

(Source: Freepik)

The rooster is famous for the song that wakes everyone up on a farm. It happens that it is also quite loud: it can reach 100 decibels, which is the same volume as the noise of a chainsaw. So it seems difficult to understand how roosters crow every day and not go deaf.

Scientists eventually discovered that roosters and hens have, in their skulls, a soft tissue that covers half of their eardrum. And when a rooster tilts its head to crow, this fabric covers the entire ear space, functioning as a natural plug. In addition, these birds manage to regenerate the cells of their cochlea.

4. Fish with lungs

(Source: InfoEscola)

Most fish breathe through gills, so they have no chance of surviving out of water. But the lungfish has a very advanced respiratory system that allows it to live for years without being underwater.

Lung fish have gills and lungs, which means they absorb oxygen from the air, just like land animals. Therefore, this animal can go through dry seasons without dying.

In these cases, lungfish burrow into the ground and squeeze the mud through their gills. Then they keep their mouths out, to breathe, and also to hide from predators. They can stay up to four years living only on the energy stored in their tail.

5. The black widow coordinates the birth of puppies

(Source: Superinteresting)

The black widow spider is reputed to kill its partner after copulation. If she’s not a very good wife, you can’t say she’s not a great mother.

Unlike most spiders, which hatch their eggs at random, causing the larger ones to eat the smaller ones, the black widow spider protects them.

She times her eggs so that they are all hatched at the same size and at the same stage of development. That way, no one is older than anyone else and everyone has a chance to survive.