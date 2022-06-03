5 ways to improve your child’s immunity

During the autumn it’s the Winterit is common for children to get sicker – there are more viruses circulating, temperatures can drop suddenly from one day to the next and staying indoors becomes more frequent. In addition, the end of the mandatory use of masks and the return after practically two years in which the little ones were away from school life aggravated the situation. According to data from municipal health departments and private hospitals, in recent weeks, respiratory diseases are once again responsible for overcrowded beds in children’s wards.

But then How to help your child stay healthy? There is no magic formula that will keep you away from infections, but some measures can be quite effective. Experts Brianna Nicolletti and Aline Scarabelli explain the importance of each. Check out:

1. Keep your child’s vaccinations up to date

It is now more than scientifically proven that the vaccines are essential to prevent and even eradicate disease. This is because, when performed on a majority of the population, they significantly reduce transmission between people.

“Child vaccination is a key step for healthy development of all children, it is the way to keep immunological memory (without actually having the diseases or having milder conditions)”, explains Brianna Nicolletti, a specialist in allergy and immunology at the University of São Paulo.

It further reinforces that the vaccination is mandatory in Brazil, according to the Child and Adolescent Statute, noting that the pediatric vaccination schedule is a schedule created by the Scientific Departments of Immunization and Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP). “It follows a strategic and chronological sequence, based on scientific evidencewith the objective of fighting diseases and preventing outbreaks and contagions”, he emphasizes.

2. Make sure the whole family gets the flu shot

THE flu vaccine is an instrument capable of reducing the circulation of the Influenza virus among the population, especially in early autumn and winter. The immunologist recalls that the formula is redone annually, according to analyzes that indicate which subtypes of the virus will circulate the most in the next season – both in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

“As Influenza is a virus with constant mutations and new strains, the vaccine is annualand has the function of reducing the number of cases of flu, especially the most serious ones”, he warns.

This vaccine is recommended from 6 months of age, so ensuring that the whole family is vaccinated is another way to protect the little ones – especially for fathers and mothers who have babies still below that age. Protecting yourself is also protecting your children.

3. Don’t miss pediatric appointments

From birth – ideally, from planning the pregnancy – consultations with a specialist are essential to ensure the health of mother and baby. After birth, the frequency of visits to the pediatrician it also needs to be maintained on a regular basis in order to monitor the child and ensure healthy growth.

Continues after advertising

“According to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, the number of visits to the pediatrician depends on the age of the child and the specific needs of each case. In the most common situations, the recommendation is three monthly visits for babies between 5 and 30 days old, once a month between two and six months of age, and a visit every two months from the baby’s seven months. For children aged two years and over, the ideal is a consultation every three months, and once a semester from the age of 6 onwards”, guides Brianna. From that age onwards, one visit per year is sufficient to assess the health condition.

4. Keep wearing a mask when you think it’s necessary

We know that, after so long, the idea of ​​breathing without a mask can be a relief. But the truth is that, in some cases, it may be interesting to maintain this habit, as in this period when there are so many cases of respiratory disease among children.

“In view of the increase in cases in recent days, it is pertinent to use a protective mask in closed environments.especially if there is little ventilation and great movement of people”, guides Aline Scarabelli, Infectologist Medical Consultant at Labi Exames.

It is worth noting that some cities, such as São Paulo, once again recommended the use of maskswhile others, such as Diadema and Londrina, resumed the mandatory requirement.

5. Offer a balanced diet

Who, as a child, did not hear that it was necessary to “eat well” in order not to get sick? Because our grandmothers were always right, as Aline explains. “To protect our health and ensure the proper functioning of the immune system, the diet of all people, including children, must be based on in natura or minimally processed foods, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains and vegetables. The less ultra-processed foods, such as snacks and nuggets, the healthier the diet”, remembering that the more colorful the dish, the better.

And how does food influence the immune system? Brianna Nicolletti recalls that, when an invading agent, such as a virus or bacteria, makes contact with the body, the immune system sends an army of cells, such as antibodies, to fight it, preventing infection or allowing the body to recover..

“Thus, a series of chemical reactions carried out by the immune system depends on specific minerals, vitamins and amino acids obtained from food. Therefore, what we eat reflects on our immunity, decreases the chances of getting sick and helps us to recover faster when we get sick”, details the specialist.

With that in mind, nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron and protein, are essential, while ultra-processed foods, rich in fats, sugars and sodium can favor the development of diseases, in addition to increasing the risk of nutritional deficiencies. “They contribute to the intestinal inflammatory process and, consequently, to the immune imbalance”, concludes Brianna.

A set of factors

As nothing in life works separately, we remember that childhood immunity is the result of a set of all these and other measures. Up-to-date vaccinations are essential, but consulting your pediatrician periodically, ensuring a balanced diet, physical activity (for the older ones) and a sleep routine that meets the needs of each age – also paying attention to children’s mental health. – is the complete package to prevent diseases and, above all, the most serious conditions.

Share this article via: