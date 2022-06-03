6 facts about Pilates and how it contributes to healthy aging – 02/06/2022

Aging is a natural and inherent process in the life of any being! Although many people still believe that aging is synonymous with loss and illness, a new paradigm of elderly people is increasingly being reinvented.

If you are young, know that your choices today will make all the difference to healthy aging, and if you are elderly and have never thought about taking care of yourself, know that it is never too late to start and reap the benefits of good habits.

In recent years, the pandemic and social isolation have contributed to the increase in physical inactivity and isolated the elderly, many have lost social and family life. Studies show that elderly people who have a sedentary behavior are associated with an important picture of worsened decline in both physical and mental health, with a decrease in muscle mass and strength, an increase in chronic diseases and, even, a greater risk of falls.

The major concern of falls in the elderly is that these injuries can lead to irreversible damage, disability or even mortality. Many of the elderly who have suffered at least one episode develop fear and insecurity of falling again, creating a vicious cycle of limitation and dependence.

To give you an idea, statistics show that the elderly suffer a fall each year, and age groups seem to influence:

25% fall between 65 and 74 years old

29% fall between 75 to 84 years old

39% fall among seniors over 85

Keeping the elderly active and independent is the key to healthy aging, not only physically but also mentally. Physical exercise is recognized as a preventive strategy for the complications of the aging process, reducing the risk of falls, injuries and even the development of chronic diseases.

Many types of exercises are recommended, and among them, Pilates has more and more supporters among the elderly, as it works on all aspects that influence the health of this population, from improving balance, strength, stability, stretching, mobility, to improving of motor control and cognitive aspects, demonstrating positive effects in carrying out day-to-day activities with safety and autonomy, and longevity.

Regardless of your age, it is worth remembering that aging occurs every day, every minute. To convince you to get out of sedentary lifestyle, I left 6 facts about how this modality can contribute to healthy aging:

Cognitive improvement and lower risk of depression

Many elderly people develop depression due to the limitations of physical and mental capacity that occur. Pilates exercises work more precise movements and concentration, which have an effect on cognitive and memory improvement, in addition, physiologically increase the transport of oxygen to the brain.

In addition to releasing hormones such as serotonin, generating effects on reducing anxiety, improving self-esteem and stabilizing mood. The exercises of this modality are still associated with strengthening, mobility and stretching, causing improvement in pain levels and increased mobility and independence.

sleep improvement

Approximately 50% of the elderly report sleep problems, which generates fatigue and drowsiness, leading to a vicious process of tiredness associated with numerous conditions of chronic diseases and inactivity.

Pilates studies show significant improvement in perceived health, motivation and energy to perform simple everyday tasks that people previously reported being unable to perform.

Decreases the risk of falling

This method includes exercises that strengthen the central muscles, called “core”, responsible for postural alignment and proprioception (body perception in space).

In addition, when well oriented and focused on balance and stability exercises, anticipatory control, leg strengthening and physical conditioning exercises can be worked on. Studies show changes at the brain level, with changes in muscle activation when movements are performed correctly.

social health

A study showed that elderly people who do not have a social life generally have sedentary behavior and less time engaged in physical activity.

Having health professionals who support and guide you towards physical activity reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases. The whole process of change becomes easier when there is encouragement and social support, whether from family, friends, or professionals.

Improves muscle strength and endurance

By working all muscles in a coordinated way, it increases strength, muscle endurance, in addition to mobility and stretching. All skills that are essential for anyone with joint-related diseases such as arthritis or osteoarthritis. In addition, it is worth remembering that even those who do not yet have a degenerative process will benefit by fighting the condition.

Improves breathing capacity

During Pilates exercises, breath control is required in most movements, aligning the breathing pattern with contraction and relaxation movements.

In addition, Pilates exercises work on stretching, mobility and strengthening of the pectoral, abdominal and paravertebral muscles, helping to improve respiratory function with the improvement of inspiratory and expiratory muscle strength.

There are still numerous benefits that Pilates can provide. Immersion in the exercises can be performed on the ground, machines or a mix of the two modalities. The choice of professional who will guide and conduct your exercises depends on your goals and profile, as well as whether you will benefit more from an individual and personalized approach, or in a group more in a gym style.

The important thing is to always look for places and trained health professionals before starting any physical activity, so you always have medical support to assess your current health status.

*Collaboration of Renata Luri, physical therapist master and doctor by Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and Juliana Satake, physical therapist partner of Clínica La Posture

