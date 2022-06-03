7 methods to accelerate results







How to gain legs at the gym Photo: SportLife

One of the main goals of those who enter the gym is to gain legs soon. The training of lower limbs, by the way, is usually one of the favorites of the female audience. Among men, however, this popularity is not so great.

But, it is worth remembering that, in addition to the aesthetic gain that defined legs provide, strengthening this muscle also increases the production of testosterone and other hormones. Something fundamental for the gain of muscle mass in general. That’s why knowing how to gain legs is so important.

In this way, with the help of physical educator Leandro Twin, we have separated seven valuable tips for you to gain legs in the gym safely, efficiently and quickly. Check out:

1. Treat your legs as a priority. “When you think about gaining legs faster you have to put an emphasis on them, meaning you should train that muscle group at least twice a week,” recommends Twin.

2. Do your best on each set. “It’s important to always train hard, that is, to lead the training to failure. This can become dangerous in a free squat and without the guidance of a professional. But, on machines that you have more security, seek until failure”, he advises. .

3. Vary the types of exercises. “Speaking of machines, in leg training, machines and free training are important: have both present in your training”, says the coach.

4. Don’t forget any muscles. “Remember to train every region possible, ie quadriceps, hamstrings and thigh adductors, calves and glutes,” comments Twin.

5. To gain legs, strengthen your glutes. “The gluteal training gives a really cool result, even in men (I could already see resistance from my students in training glutes) so train glutes! Especially the thigh abductors, which will work the gluteus medius and minimal and give a feeling sprawled gluteus. In addition to hip flexion, for example: four supports or pelvic elevation. These project the gluteal backwards”, he explains.

6. Periodize your legs well. “You don’t need to stimulate all the regions mentioned above in all training. You can, in one week, pay more attention to hindquarters and, in the other, adductors”, says the professor.

7. Use advanced techniques. “Don’t forget advanced training techniques. One or two per workout is a good number,” he recommends.

In addition, the ideal is always to seek the help and follow-up of a properly trained professional to help you gain legs at the gym. “In the last years of work, I could see that few people have bad genetics for their legs, most of them train wrong”, concludes Twin.