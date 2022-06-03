Aerocool case: 7 models to store PC components | Which one to buy?

Aerocool has a large portfolio of cabinets in Brazil. The product is responsible for storing computer components and can be interesting to assemble a gaming PC or a desktop for productivity. The cheapest model on the list is the Aerocool RGB Shard, which features RGB lighting and a Mid Tower format for prices starting at R$269.

The Aerocool Si-5100 has a clean look and acrylic side for prices starting from R$294. Another alternative is the Aerocool Aero One Frost, which has RGB fans and removable dust filters for about R$599. See below. seven Aerocool cabinets for sale in 2022.

— Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash (Uzair Ahmed)

The Aerocool RGB Shard can be a good option for those who want a case that not only adds to the hardware, but also to the look of the setup. The model is Mid Tower with acrylic side wall that has 13 lighting modes, seven static and six with RGB flows. In addition, the structure is compatible with 120mm and 140mm coolers and 120mm radiators, which promises good airflow and cooling system. This product is found for values ​​from R$ 269.

Rated with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the case received the maximum score in 81% of their reviews and stands out for its style and value for money, being recommended for gamers.

Pros: affordable value

affordable value Cons: simpler cooling system

Aerocool RGB Shard has 13 lighting modes — Photo: Disclosure/Aerocool

Aerocool Cylon is for users looking for larger cases to accommodate more robust hardware. Its elegant and modern design also has an acrylic side, and the lighting system includes 13 different modes, seven static and six with RGB flow. The component is seen for prices starting at R$ 279.

In addition, the model accommodates a radiator up to 240 mm and a series of 120 mm fans. Rated with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the case received a top score in 81% of their reviews and stands out for its style and value for money.

Pros: Quality RGB lighting and good cooling system

Quality RGB lighting and good cooling system Cons: Few advantages over cheaper models

Aerocool Cylon is suitable for users looking for larger cases to accommodate more robust hardware — Photo: Disclosure / Aerocool

The Aerocool Si-5100 is a case aimed at those looking for a case with a more minimalist and elegant design. It features a Mid Tower shape with an acrylic side and a mesh front. The model combines a clean look with the possibility of seeing the hardware in action, in addition to the promise of good air circulation. The component supports ATX motherboard, fans up to 160 mm and 240 mm radiators. The product sells for around R$ 294.

Rated with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the case received the maximum score in 68% of its reviews and stands out for the quality of its material, small size and value for money.

Pros: ventilation and cooling system

ventilation and cooling system Cons: does not have RGB lighting

Si-5100, from Aerocool, is aimed at those looking for a case with a more minimalist and elegant design — Photo: Disclosure/Aerocool

The Aerocool Bolt is another case for those who like Mid Tower models with RGB lighting. It stands out for its cooling system, comprising 120 mm fans and radiators up to 240 mm, which tends to have a more intense air flow. Regarding its design, the product offers the most modern, with an acrylic side panel and 13 lighting modes, seven static and six with RGB flow. The product is seen for values ​​from R$ 315.

Rated with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, the model received the maximum score in 82% of their reviews and stands out for its style, durability and value for money.

Pros: Quality RGB lighting and good cooling system

Quality RGB lighting and good cooling system Cons: Few advantages over cheaper models

Aerocool's Bolt case has a composition similar to what was presented in the RGB Shard model — Photo: Disclosure/Aerocool

The Aerocool RGB Rift is aimed at users who are interested in minimalist cases with RGB lighting. The model has 13 lighting modes, seven static and six streams in RGB, side in acrylic and front panel in mesh, which should provide a significant increase in the airflow of the machine. In addition, the product has a memory card reader with support for different formats, which is not always easily found on computers. This option can be purchased for figures starting from R$ 362.

Rated with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, it received the maximum score in 76% of its reviews and stands out for the quality of its material and its value for money.

Pros: design that optimizes air circulation

design that optimizes air circulation Cons: minimalist cabinet without great details

Aerocool RGB Rift features memory card reader — Photo: Disclosure/Aerocool

The Aerocool ATX Aero ONE is suitable for users who prefer practicality in machine maintenance. Although its design is simpler and minimalist, details such as the tempered glass side and removable dust filter on the front, top and bottom of the model contribute to greater durability. In addition, the model is classified as a premium gaming case, has a Mid Tower standard with support for two fans, front, top and rear water cooler and support for ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. The model is sold for prices starting from R$ 448.

Rated with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, it received the maximum score in 83% of its reviews and stands out for the quality of the material and value for money.

Pros: robust model, with good support for cooling and easy cleaning

robust model, with good support for cooling and easy cleaning Cons: high value

Aerocool ATX Aero ONE is suitable for users who prefer practical maintenance — Photo: Disclosure/Aerocool

The Aerocool Aero One Frost is yet another premium mid tower gaming case. It features a tempered glass side and removable dust filters on the front, top and bottom of the product. Its front built in mesh intensifies the internal airflow and allows the display of the three 12 cm RGB fans already included in the product, however it is important to note that the LEDs present in the fans have a fixed color, so it is not possible to customize the scheme. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 599 to purchase the product.

In addition, the model is compatible with ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards, as well as supporting up to two fans dedicated to the graphics card and a water cooler on the front, top or back of the product. Rated with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars by Amazon consumers, receiving a maximum score in 82% of their reviews, the model stands out for its style and value for money.

Pros: robust model, with good support for cooling and easy cleaning

robust model, with good support for cooling and easy cleaning Cons: high value

Aerocool Aero One Frost features three fans with RGB lighting — Photo: Disclosure / Aerocool

