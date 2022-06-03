After being hospitalized, a woman discovers that her organs are on the wrong side; understand the case | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

Russian Olesya Kulikova, 27, has suffered from many health problems since childhood. She has already had pneumonia, asthma and severe stomach pains, but it wasn’t until the age of 14 that doctors began to understand what was happening to the young woman – that’s when they discovered that the Russian’s heart was located on the right side of her body.

About four years later, she discovered that her liver was also on the wrong side of her body. Only at the age of 24, when she was hospitalized for pneumonia, Olesya received a complete diagnosis: with her lungs also backwards, and she has Situs Inversus Totalis. The abnormality occurs when all essential organs are mirrored and located opposite to what they should be.

“Every time I go to the hospital, I need to explain that my heart is on the right side and not on the left, like everyone else’s”, he tells, in an interview with the website NeedToKnow. She once went to the hospital with a stomachache, but she actually had kidney stones – because of the location of the organs, the diagnosis is more complicated.

In 2021, Olesya was diagnosed with yet another syndrome, Kartagener’s, which is an inherited disease that makes it difficult for fluid and particles to move from the lungs. The condition explains why she has so many problems with pneumonia and asthma, as well as shortness of breath and constant coughing.

Despite the anomaly and the syndrome, the Russian says she tries to live a normal life, and uses social media to alert other patients around the world. Situs Inversus Totalis occurs in one in 10,000 births.

(Information Portal Metropolis)