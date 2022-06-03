Alba: 17 people test positive for covid, and Casa reevaluates mandatory mask use

The upward trend in the number of positive cases of covid-19 can already be felt in the Legislative Assembly of Bahia (Alba), where, in the last week alone, at least 17 people tested positive. The information was confirmed by the Board of Health of the House. The amount, however, can be higher, considering the high number and the different work dynamics between servers. The House has been monitoring the reported cases with the help of an infectious disease specialist, still hired under former President Nelson Leal (PP). The possibility of resuming the mandatory use of mask is already being reassessed by the Presidency.

Patrícia Andrade, from the Health Board of Alba, believes that the new confirmed cases at the site are a reflection of the progress already registered in the Bahian capital. “There we are a microcosm, we are also a reflection of Salvador, but in small numbers. Indeed, a much larger number of employees have come to us with flu-like symptoms in recent weeks. It also has norovirus, which causes gastric symptoms. Some people came looking for us. We also have a very low number of unvaccinated employees, so they did not have complications to the point of being hospitalized. It’s all under control,” she says. Alba chose not to specify the exact number of cases, however, it confirmed that at least 17 servers tested positive for covid-19 after showing flu-like symptoms.

According to Patrícia, Casa, weekly, evaluates the numbers related to covid and the health of servers as a whole. At the last meeting, held on Tuesday (31), the resumption of the mandatory use of masks in the facilities of the Bahia Legislature was on the agenda. “The mask works as an important barrier, and the Presidency is already evaluating it. We reinforce the importance”.

It is estimated that more than 3,000 people circulate daily in the Legislative Assembly of Bahia, of which at least 2,500 use the restaurant, a space that allows a greater concentration of people in the same space of time.

Fiocruz

This Tuesday (1), Fiocruz issued an alert about the significant increase in new cases of covid-19 in Brazil, which already corresponds to 59.6% of cases of Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) with viral identification in the last four weeks (May 1st to May 28th). Between March 20 and April 16, the period with the lowest percentage, covid corresponded to 34.1%.

The data released by the InfoGripe Fiocruz bulletin shows an upward trend for the third consecutive epidemiological week. In the last epidemiological week alone (from May 22 to 28), the percentage of covid among SARS cases was 48%, while in previous weeks, it was 41% and 37%.

“The increase in SARS associated with covid indicates an increase in cases of the disease in general, since mild cases are just the tip of the iceberg in relation to the total number of covid cases”, explains Marcelo Gomes, researcher at Fiocruz.

The bulletin also points out that, among the cases that evolved to death, 91.1% of those who had viral identification tested positive for covid. In addition, the national curve of SARS reported cases continues with evidence of strong growth in long-term (last 6 weeks) and short-term (last 3 weeks) trends.