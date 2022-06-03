All trailers and news announced in the June 2022 State of Play

Sony came out with everything, showing Resident Evil and Final Fantasy.

June is the announcement season in the gaming world and it started tonight (2) with the State of Play — event in which Sony reveals news for consoles PlayStation. This time, trailers for games long awaited by fans of oriental games were shown, such as the remake of resident Evil 4 and the brand new Street Fighter 6both of capcom. But the big star of the night was Final Fantasy XVI.

Check out a list of all the trailers and news announced tonight: