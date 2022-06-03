All trailers and news announced in the June 2022 State of Play

Sony came out with everything, showing Resident Evil and Final Fantasy.
June is the announcement season in the gaming world and it started tonight (2) with the State of Play — event in which Sony reveals news for consoles PlayStation. This time, trailers for games long awaited by fans of oriental games were shown, such as the remake of resident Evil 4 and the brand new Street Fighter 6both of capcom. But the big star of the night was Final Fantasy XVI.
Check out a list of all the trailers and news announced tonight:
resident Evil 4
resident Evil 4 will finally win the long-awaited remake, just like the previous titles in the franchise. The story has been completely recreated in the incredible RE Engine to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PRAÇA and will be released in March 24, 2023.
Resident Evil Village VR
Capcom took the opportunity to announce that it is developing Resident Evil Village for PlayStation VR2. The game will arrive exclusively for PlayStation 5, with no release date yet.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch. 2 – Retribution
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch. 2 – Retribution was also announced for PlayStation VR2 in 2022. The game throws you at the height of the zombie apocalypse, with a huge arsenal to protect yourself.
No Man’s Sky
No Man’s Sky will be released in full on PlayStation VR2, without much additional detail.
Horizon VR – Call of the Mountain
Horizon will also have its gameplay adapted for the VR universe, showing tech dinosaurs from a new perspective. many enemies of Forbidden West were shown, but among weapons, it seems that only bows will be available. Test your reflexes when Horizon VR – Call of the Mountain arrive on PlayStation VR2.
A free update to Forbidden West was also announced for today, bringing graphical improvements, new difficulty and a New Game+.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC
For the general happiness of the nation, yet another PlayStation exclusive will be made available to a wider audience on PC. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will bring all the improvements of the PlayStation 5 version and arrives in August 12th.
Stray
Straythe game that puts you in control of a cat with tech gadgets, showed a new gameplay video with confirmation of its release date — July, 19 — for PS4, PS5 and PC.
It was also revealed that the game will be available free for subscribers to the new categories of PlayStation Plus: Extra and Deluxewhich arrive in Brazil on June 13.
The Callisto Protocol
the space terror The Calistro Protocol had its first gameplay trailer, showing the protagonist trying to survive hordes of monsters on an abandoned moon. The Callistro Protocol comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X and PC in December 2.
rollerdrome
rollerdrome was announced during the event. It’s a super stylish adventure that combines skating, parkour and shooting all in one. Added to the cell-shaded visual style, the title promises to make an impact when it is released in August 16th for PS4, PS5 and PC.
eternals
eternals is an anime game that promises to bring everything that otakus like — lots of action, magic and the chance to date two-dimensional characters. An intriguing trailer was shown, confirming the game’s release for PS4, PS5, and PC in early 2023.
Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 comes to revolutionize the fighting franchise. A trailer was shown, bringing a great emphasis on the story mode. In addition to highlighting the urban aspect of the game, a great highlight was the possibility to explore the world freely. Among the confirmed characters, we have classics such as Ryu and Chun-Li. The launch is scheduled to arrive in 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X and PC.
Indians
PlayStation took the opportunity to show two indie games coming soon to its consoles: Tunicwhich was successful on Xbox Game Pass, and Season: A letter to the futurescheduled for August.
Final Fantasy XVI
Finally, the event brought an incredible trailer of the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI. It got a preview of the combat, the dramatic story that awaits us, and a glimpse of several classic summons that could play a role in this new story. The premiere forecast was for the brazilian winter 2023exclusively for PlayStation 5.