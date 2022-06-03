Anvisa is collecting batches of two drugs; see what they are

It was found that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) began to collect batches of two drugs, as their distribution and commercialization are prohibited. See what these remedies are and what treatments they have been used for.

According to Anvisa, the drugs are used to treat throat and ear infections. Pharmaceutical companies have already received guidance that basically consists of no longer distributing and marketing Zinnat and Cephagel. This is a measure that applies to the entire national territory.

lots of medicines

Zinnat 250mg sachet is a medicine manufactured by GSK Brasil. According to information released by Anvisa itself, the decision to collect batches of the drug is a consequence of its results. unsatisfactory in the stability studies in which it was analyzed.

The drug is an antibiotic indicated for the treatment of throat infections; otitis; pneumonia; bronchitis; sinusitis; urinary or skin infections.

The use of Zinnat 250 mg sachet is done only with a doctor’s prescription. The revenue is retained. Although the batches are collected by Anvisa, the pharmacist in charge said that the version of the drug has low demand in Brazil and does not pose risks to patients.

The drugmaker also said that manufacturing will be interrupted and there is no return forecast for commercialization. She also stressed that the collection is voluntary, not mandatory.

Among the batches of medicines collected by Anvisa, Cefagel is also present. It is produced by Multilab. The reason behind the recall is that the medicine had errors in the primary packaging process.

Cefagel is an antibacterial capable of promoting the death of bacteria. According to the drug’s package insert, the healing time of the infection varies from days to months. Portal R7 tried to contact the pharmacist responsible for producing the drug, but had no answers.