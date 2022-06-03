Bahia counts 860 active cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Published on 01/06/2022, at 23:23 Disclosure/Josué Damacena (IOC/Fiocruz) BNews newsroom

Bahia recorded in the last 24 hours, 472 cases of Covid-19 (growth rate of +0.03%), 370 recovered (+0.02%) and 1 more death from the disease. Of the 1,549,464 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,518,665 are already considered recovered, 860 are active and 29,939 have died.

According to the State Health Department (Sesab), the data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

This Wednesday’s epidemiological bulletin (1) still counts 1,884,158 discarded cases and 335,349 under investigation.

Read too:Covid cases rise 96% in Brazil, highest value since January

Vaccination

Regarding immunization, so far Bahia has 11,613,974 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,689,329 with the second dose or single dose, 5,862,915 with the booster dose and 237,126 with the second booster. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 944,967 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 491,307 have also taken the second dose.

follow him BNews on Google News and get the top highlights of the day first hand!