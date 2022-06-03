Bahia has 953 active cases of Covid-19 and three deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours | Bahia

Bahia recorded, in the last 24 hours, 401 cases of Covid-19 and three from the disease, deaths according to data released this Thursday (2), by the State Department of Health (Sesab).
In addition, the state has 953 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bahia has recorded 1,549,865 confirmed cases, 1,518,970 recovered and 29,942 deaths.
The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.
The bulletin also counts 1,885,652 discarded cases, 335,563 under investigation and 63,462 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.
The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday.
The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.
Covid-19: Bahia records 677 active cases and two deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours
So far, Bahia has 11,612,957 people vaccinated with the first dose against Covid-19, 10,691,409 with the second dose or single dose, 5,875,028 with the booster dose and 242,328 with the second booster.
Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 946,664 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 493,949 have already taken the second dose.
Bahia has 953 active cases of Covid-19 this Thursday (2).
Bahia has 496 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 74 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 15%.
Of these beds, 210 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 14% (30 beds occupied).
In pediatric ICUs, 18 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (78% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 5% occupancy and children’s beds at 33%.
In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 36 are occupied (18% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 20% and pediatric ICU beds are at 90%.
Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 13% occupancy and pediatric beds at 0%.
