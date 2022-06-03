Black Shark 5 Pro is the world’s most powerful Android phone in AnTuTu’s list

AnTuTu, one of the most popular benchmarking tools on the planet, has just released its May list of the most powerful devices on the market. As in previous months, the first list only takes into account results obtained in Chinese territory, which justifies the predominance of models sold in the country. The Black Shark 5 Pro took the top of the rankings, but it is closely followed by other devices from Chinese brands.

Black Shark 5 Pro at the top of the flagships

Black Shark 5 Pro tops list dominated by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 devices (Image: AnTuTu)

The main list is dominated by smartphones that feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor — as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform was recently launched, it should still be a while before models with it appear in the ranking.

Xiaomi’s device is the only one in the ranking with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of RAM, while the Red Magic 7 Pro and Lenovo Legion Y90 come with 12+256GB sets. Therefore, they were disadvantaged in the range of 15 to 30 thousand points in relation to the leader, respectively.

The first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset on the list is the Vivo X80, which ranks fourth. Curiously, it was still two places ahead of the X80 Pro — among them are the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro models, both with a Qualcomm platform.

Vivo Mobile leads among premium intermediaries

List of premium intermediaries has eight MediaTek and only two Qualcomm (Image: AnTuTu)

On the other hand, the list of premium intermediaries is dominated by MediaTek platforms. The Vivo S15 Pro leads, which brings a Dimensity 8100 together with a set of 12+256 GB — these performance specifications are identical to those seen in the Realme GT Neo 3, smartphone that appears in second.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus was slightly behind, as it has a configuration with 8 GB of RAM. Three smartphones with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max also appear in this ranking: Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus (4th), OnePlus Ace (6th) and Oppo K10 5G (8th).

In this case, the negative highlight is on behalf of Qualcomm. The first device to appear in this ranking is the Vivo S15, which reached only the ninth place with the Snapdragon 870 — the same chipset seen in the iQOO Neo 6 SE, the tenth place.

Snapdragon 778G dominates in the mid-range

Snapdragon 778G has established itself as the fastest mid-range platform (Image: AnTuTu)

Qualcomm bounces back on the last list, and with leftovers. Of the ten best intermediaries on AnTuTu, nine have the Snapdragon 778G processor or its Plus variant. The ranking is led by the iQOO Z5, a device that has a configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal space.

The surprise is on account of the Xiaomi Civi 1S, which appears in second, even with 8+128 GB. With this, it is ahead of the Honor 60 Pro, which theoretically would have a stronger set with 12+256 GB and the same Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset.

The first (and only) device with MediaTek is the Oppo Reno 7 with Dimensity 900, a device that also comes with a set of 8+256 GB. However, he was not able to go beyond the fifth place in the list of the most powerful intermediaries in May.

Source: Gizchina