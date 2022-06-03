Bulletin confirms 17 deaths from covid-19 in Paraná

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) released this Thursday (2) 4,302 more cases and 17 deaths due to the infection caused by the new coronavirus. The accumulated data from the monitoring of Covid-19 show that Paraná has 2,526,889 cases and 43,131 deaths from the disease.

The cases are from June (3,130), May (1,064), April (11), March (3), February (21) and January (57) of 2022; November (2), September (1), July (1), June (1), April (1), March (3) and February (1) 2021; December (1), November (2), September (1) and August (2) 2020.

The reported deaths are from June (3), May (13) 2022; May (1) 2021.

190 patients with a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of Covid-19 are hospitalized, all in SUS beds (85 in ICUs and 105 in clinical/ward beds).

Deaths

Sesa reports the death of 17 patients. There are nine women and eight men aged between 17 and 93 years old. The deaths occurred between May 23, 2021 and June 1, 2022.

The patients who died lived in Curitiba (4) and Londrina (2), in addition to one death in each of the following municipalities: Presidente Castelo Branco, Ponta Grossa, Medianeira, Marialva, Goioxim, Foz do Iguaçu, Campo Largo, Bela Vista do Paraíso, Bandeirantes, Astorga and Alvorada do Sul.

Monitoring by Sesa records 11,141 cases of residents outside the state – 237 people died.