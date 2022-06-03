Call of Duty Codes: Mobile (June 2, 2022)

How to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile codes

As a reminder, here’s how to redeem the above codes to get free items on CoD: Mobile :



–Continues after advertising–

Open Call of Duty: Mobile. Go to the profile section in the top left corner of the main menu. Copy the UID from the player’s profile. Access the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center. Paste the UID you copied, as well as the Redemption Code, into the appropriate boxes. Enter Captcha for verification and click Submit button.

Dare to play Call Of Duty: Mobile

if you are a fan of Call Of Duty and want to take your passion to your mobile, do not hesitate to download Call Of Duty: Mobile a game developed by Activision and TiMi Studios by Tencent Games for the Android and iOS platform.