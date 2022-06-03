COE will discuss recommendation for the return of mask use in Teresina

The Emergency Operations Committee (COE), of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) of Teresina, discusses on Friday (3) the possibility of recommending the use of a mask in closed places, as happened in the city of São Paulo, where the The use of the material was recommended again after the increase in cases of Covid-19.

Some cities and schools in Brazil have again recommended the use of a mask in closed places. As this is a recommendation, its use is not mandatory, but there has been an increase in the importance of using the material in these cities.

According to the president of FMS, Gilberto Albuquerque, this matter will be discussed by the COE at a meeting to be held on Friday (3).

“We had a meeting yesterday with the Coe, some states in Brazil are already returning with the mandatory use of a mask, tomorrow we will have another meeting with the Coe to evaluate this possibility and I reiterate, the booster vaccination is one more measure that avoids the Covid, so let’s take advantage of the availability of these vaccines”, he highlighted.

Gilberto Albuquerque stated that despite the COE discussing this issue, the reality of Teresina is different from other cities located in the South and Southeast, where this type of recommendation is taking place.

Photo: Renato Andrade/Cidadeverde.com

He pointed out that the people of Teresina are doing well in relation to vaccination, and that it is important to increase the application of the booster dose, to ensure more safety. In the capital, 63.41% of the target audience has already received the first booster dose.

“It is evident that when these measures come from the South, there is a greater flow of people from abroad, from other countries, who can reach us, so we are going to get the vaccine, which is available in the four corners of the city”, he highlighted.

measles and flu

The president of FMS also asked that the target groups of the flu and measles vaccination campaigns take the opportunity to get vaccinated, since this week the campaign ends.

Currently, children from 6 months to under 5 years of age are being vaccinated against measles, but the number of vaccinated is already considered low.

“We will do this assessment tomorrow. [dos dados da vacinação]but by the pace probably not [atendeu a expectativa]. We were exceptional in vaccinating covid, we were first in Brazil, but in measles, it seems that people are not as afraid as covid, but remembering measles was the disease that killed in the childhood of our parents or grandparents, if it wasn’t most [que a covid]so it is a serious and serious disease that can kill, which is preventable, through vaccination”, he highlighted.

Barbara Rodrigues and Débora Radassi

[email protected]