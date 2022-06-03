Collective health plans are up to 19.37% more expensive in 2022

posted on 02/06/2022 18:04 / updated on 02/06/2022 23:18



(credit: Maure)

Collective plans, also called corporate, were up to 19% more expensive in 2022, according to information from the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) this Thursday (2/6). In the last week, family health plans were readjusted by 15.5% by the National Health Agency (ANS), a record rate since 2000.

The readjustment index of individual plans reflects the behavior of assistance expenses in the previous year and has a ceiling defined by ANS. Collective plans have their own rules for plans with up to 29 beneficiaries and others for groups with more than 30 lives, as well as membership plans. “The market as a whole, including collective plans, is regulated and follows the rules stipulated by the ANS”, explains Renato Casarotti, president of Abramge.

All collective agreements with up to 29 lives of the same operator (pool) must receive the same percentage of annual adjustment, they are the so-called PME plans — the type of business health plan aimed at small and medium-sized companies and micro-entrepreneurs. The objective is to dilute the risk of high claims in these contracts, offering greater balance in the calculation of the readjustment. All adjustments are passed on to users on the anniversary of the plan, that is, on the date the contract was signed.

According to Abramge, the five largest operators in the country — Amil, HapVida, Bradesco, SulAmérica and Intermédica — readjusted their PME corporate plans between 16% and 19% in 2022. In the twelve months prior to February this year, however, the recorded readjustments were 10.37%, which reflected the retraction of health services in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, when care was focused on covid-19.

“The calculation is made considering all operators and all lives. The trend is that, regardless of the type of plan this year, as the readjustment aims to cover a year of higher expenses like 2021, with a new prolonged wave of covid-19, as all this stems from the pandemic cycle, the expectation is still increases,” explains Casarotti.

Negotiation

Plans with more than 30 lives have an adjustment defined in a contract between the contracting company and the operator, with room for negotiation between the parties. In this way, although they have differences, Abramge says that the readjustment felt until February was 8.81%.

“All contracts have similar mandatory coverage, what varies is the accredited network. Therefore, we must admit that the readjustment of each plan with more than 30 lives can suffer large fluctuations, with calculations by contract. We even have plans reflecting the retraction of the pandemic period”, says Casarotti.

A third type of corporate plans, by membership, is also experiencing increases of around 10%. “Usually, they are those hired by professional category, for example, and offered by unions. Calculated for this group, depending on the size of the group, the last number we have is up to 10%”, he says.

In general, the tendency is for the plans to continue raising values, says the president of Abramge, noting that the values ​​of each plan depend on the agreements between user groups and operators. “The trend is to go up as the months go by. Inflation rates influence”, he concludes.



