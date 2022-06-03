Company is suspected of paying SUS doctors to use prostheses sold by company in Goiás | Goiás

A company is suspected of making irregular payments to doctors from the Unified Health System (SUS) to use prostheses and special materials sold by it. The Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants this Friday (3) in Goiânia and Rio Verde, in the southwest of the state, to obtain evidence to help with the investigation.
According to the Federal Police, in most cases, the company and a legal entity linked to the investigated simulated a contract to provide consultancy services as a way of trying to appear legal in every situation. The irregular payments would have happened between 2012 and 2015.
The names of the suspects were not released by the police. With that, the g1 failed to identify the defense of those involved.
The police did not disclose the amount paid to doctors or the damage that may have been caused to public coffers or patients.
During the investigations, a spreadsheet with descriptions of payments made by the company to cardiologists in the state was found in the email of a representative of the investigated company. Also found were exchanges of emails between the employee and doctors that were listed in the seized document.
The crimes investigated are embezzlement, passive corruption, use of false documents, criminal association and passive corruption.
Federal Police investigate company suspected of paying doctors to use prostheses sold by it – Photo: PF/Disclosure