Covid-19: occupancy rate in pediatric ICUs reaches 100% and DF registers almost 3 thousand new cases | Federal District

THE occupancy rate of pediatric ICU beds for Covid-19 reached 100% on Thursday afternoon (2), in the Federal District. The only places available are in adult and neonatal units (see more details below).

The data are part of the bulletin of the Department of Health which also shows 2,970 new cases known about the disease. On the other hand, there were no records of deaths that occurred or reported this Thursday.

This Thursday, SES-DF recommended the return of the use of face protection mask in closed and public environments. According to the folder, the measure was caused by the increase in cases of Covid-19. Use, however, is not mandatory.

After days of growth, the transmission rate of the virus showed a slight drop, from 1.47, on Wednesday (1st), to 1.46. The number indicates that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 146according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,692 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,677 lived in the federal capital and 1,015 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 715,938 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 96.4% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in May and June, in DF:

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

May 17: 1.33

May 18: 1.33

May 19: 1.30

May 20: 1.28

May 23: 1.26

May 24: 1.28

May 25: 1.28

May 26: 1.39

May 27: 1.44

May 30: 1.50

May 31: 1.50

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

Until 16:25 this Thursday (2), the occupancy of ICU beds reserved for cases of Covid-19 for children, in the public network of the DF, was at 100%. The only places available are in adult and neonatal ICUs.

Overall, the occupancy rate was at 47.22%. Of the total of 36 beds, 17 were occupied and 19 were available.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 56.48% of the spaces reserved for the infected were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 62 were used, 48 were vacant and 26 were blocked.

O Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Thursday, 85,267 people tested positive and 852 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 69,469 infections and 1,765 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Thursday:

