Covid-19: Unimed reports critical scenario and increase in calls

Calls at Unimed in São Carlos soared in May. Photo: CBN Sao Carlos

Unimed de São Carlos issued on Tuesday (31) an alert regarding the high demand for medical care in the month of May, when more than 16,000 calls were registered. With the situation, the unit needed to reinforce the team of on-call workers and is studying new measures to be implemented.

According to the hospital, in April there were 13,924 visits, while in May, until the 30th, there were 16,160, that is, an increase of 16% in one month. In the weekly comparison, from May 16 to 23 there were 4,068 cases, while from May 23 to 30 there were 5,161 visits, an increase of 26.8% even more significant, since there were more than a thousand cases in a week.

This scenario, according to the unit, has already generated actions on the part of the cooperative, such as an increase in the number of on-call workers and changes in flows, and other measures are in the process of being implemented.

“Emergency care should be sought in more serious cases and only with one companion per patient. The search for offices should be prioritized to avoid agglomerations. In addition, those who have not yet been vaccinated or have not taken the booster dose should immediately seek vaccination sites,” the hospital explained on social media.

The hospital also reinforced the importance of hand hygiene, the use of masks and social distancing, in the case of Covid-19, and the fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, for diseases such as dengue. “We count once again on the collaboration of everyone in this critical scenario”, concluded the statement.

Santa Felicia UPA. Photo: Publicity / City Hall of São Carlos

Public health

In public health it is no different. In São Carlos, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance, the city recorded 5,362 notifications of people treated at health units with flu syndromes and broke at least two records in relation to the number of people in home isolation.

This Wednesday (1st), due to increased demand, the city hall needed to modify the service for the flu syndrome of the residents who resorted to the UBS of Santa Felícia, directing to the SAAE Post, at Rua Francisco Possa, 1450.

In May, the city had an increase of almost 300% in cases of Covid-19. There were 3,448 cases, compared to 846 in April and 953 in March. This year’s record is, so far, in January, with 5,965 positives.

Regarding dengue, the municipality surpassed the mark of 1,000 cases in 2022. There are currently 1,017 positive cases, of which 975 had local transmission and another 42 were imported. One person died from the disease this year.