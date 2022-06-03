COVID: Minas records more than 5 thousand new cases for the 4th day in a row – Gerais

The growth in the number of new cases was already expected by health authorities (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Minas Gerais recorded more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the 4th consecutive day. The number of deaths during the same period was 35.

According to the epidemiological bulletin this Thursday (2/6), released by the Secretary of State for Health (SES-MG), there were no deaths in the last 24 hours and 6,115 people tested positive for the disease.

The growth in the number of infected people in the state was already expected by the authorities. According to Fábio Baccheretti, Secretary of Health, the high rate of infection is associated with the seasonal nature of the new coronavirus.

“COVID-19 will increase. What we are observing now is nothing more than expected. There are no new strains, it is not a moment of vaccine fragility in the population”, she explained.

So far, 61,579 people have died and 3,428,615 have had the disease confirmed in Minas, of which 3,226,629 have recovered.

Currently, 140,407 people are being monitored, that is, they have not died, whose clinical condition remains monitored or awaits updating by the municipalities.

Vaccinometer in Minas

According to SES-MG, 89.2% of the Minas Gerais population has already taken the first dose of the vaccine, while the second dose was applied in 83.01%.

In addition, only 58.5% of the target audience, under 60 years old, received the third dose.

In the case of people over 60 years old, only 27.79% of this public took the fourth dose or second booster dose. As for the pediatric population, although 69.43% of the children received the first dose of the immunizing agent, the second dose was applied in only 35.06%.

This week, cities in Greater BH started the application of the third dose in adolescents, according to SES-MG guidelines.

*Intern under the supervision of the sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira