COVID: PBH guides the return of the use of masks in closed places – Gerais

PBH says the biggest concern is the advance of the micron variant, which affects vaccinated people (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

Given the trend of increases in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the City of Belo Horizonte has once again suggested the use of masks indoors in public and private school classrooms, cinemas, theaters, elevators and offices.

The change took place after a meeting held by the technical teams of the Municipal Health Department, which took into account the vaccination coverage, still considered far from ideal by the specialists, and the indicators of morbidity and mortality from the disease.

The changes will be included in the General Health Surveillance Protocol. The micron variant is the biggest concern, in the view of the municipality, which warns about its ability to cause reinfections, even in people already vaccinated. In Minas, specialists are already concerned with a scenario of advancing cases. The last balance recorded more than 5 thousand contaminations in 24 hours.

The Municipal Health Department observed an increasing trend in the incidence of COVID-19 accumulated in the last 14 days per 100 thousand inhabitants. Although there is still no increase in deaths, PBH considers that changes in the rules will be a fundamental strategy for fighting the disease.

The technicians suggested that the elderly, people with comorbidities and people not vaccinated also wear a mask in open environments with crowds of people. It was also advised that all establishments and activities should make 70% alcohol available to the public, at strategic and easily accessible points, for hand hygiene at the entrance and exit.

Another guideline is that waiting areas and queues are organized in a way that respects a distance of 1m (one meter) between people. In addition, people with suspected COVID-19 or other flu conditions should not go to public or private places and are advised to seek care at a health unit, always wearing masks.

no committee

With the relaxation of isolation measures, the prefecture of BH dissolved the Committee to Combat the Coronavirus. Currently, the epidemiological bulletin is updated every four days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the capital has recorded 1,818,183 cases and 7,829 deaths.

According to PBH data, 94.7% of the population was vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 87% with the second dose or single dose. In addition, 63.3% were vaccinated with the additional boost and 6.3% took the second additional boost. The percentage of children aged 5 to 11 with one dose was 81.3%, while 54.7% took the second dose.