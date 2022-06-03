COVID: Popular Committee with doctors and entities will evaluate disease in BH – Gerais

Una Tupinambs and Carlos Starling (background) are part of a group that wants more information about the pandemic in BH (photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press) Belo Horizonte to have a Popular Committee to Combat COVID-19 starting this Friday (3/5). The group will be formed by infectious disease specialists who worked for two years together with the capital city hall to control the pandemic in the city and other entities in the health area. The initiative seeks to alert to the permanence of the risk represented by the coronavirus and wants the resumption of the epidemiological bulletin of the municipality with more information.

The group will be presented at a press conference scheduled for 3 pm at Casa de Jornalista, in the Centro-Sul region of BH. Infectologists Carlos Starling, Estvo Urbano and Una Tupinambs, who formed the BH City Hall’s COVID-Committee, will be present and will be part of the initiative.

The PBH committee was dissolved in March of this year, after the end of the state of public calamity in the city. Concomitantly with the departure of doctors from the team that manages actions to control the pandemic in the capital, the epidemiological bulletin released by the Health Department also underwent changes.

After about two years with daily editions from Monday to Friday, the document started to have two weekly editions and reduced information as of April. Data such as the occupancy of beds in hospitals and the rate of transmission of the virus in the city are no longer included in the bulletins currently published by the municipality.

This Friday, the People’s Committee will publish the first edition of its own bulletin, containing more information than the city hall’s version. The group’s expectation that weekly editions will be made available to the population.

In addition to the infectologists from the former city hall group, representatives of the following entities will be part of the Popular Committee: UFMG’s COVID19 Commitment, Brazilian Association of Doctors and Doctors for Democracy, Association of Users of Mental Health Services of Minas Gerais, Municipal Council of Health of Belo Horizonte, Regional Council of Psychology of Minas Gerais, Central Directory of Students of UFMG (DCE/UFMG), Helena Greco Institute of Human Rights and Citizenship, Observatory of Policies and Health Care of the Faculty of Medicine of UFMG, Pastoral da Sade, Union of Journalists of Minas Gerais, Union of Nurses of Minas Gerais, Union of Psychologists and Psychologists of MG.

PBH reviews

The end of the state of public calamity in BH, which culminated in the closure of the municipal committee, took place at a time of transition in the city. The then mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) was leaving office to run for governor of Minas. His deputy and party companion Fuad Noman took his place.

Noman was responsible for appointing new secretaries to vacancies left by names who accompanied Kalil in the electoral enterprise. Sade’s portfolio was filled by Cludia Navarro, who took over under pressure.

At the time, 40 entities questioned that someone linked to the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM), which Cludia presided over, could be in charge of the health of the capital. The change in the bulletin and the end of the mask requirement in the city were measures taken under the management of the new secretary.

Members of the Popular Committee, the Brazilian Association of Doctors and Doctors for Democracy, the Municipal Health Council of Belo Horizonte, the Helena Greco Institute for Human Rights and Citizenship, the Health Policy and Care Observatory of the UFMG School of Medicine and the Minas Gerais Nurses Union were signatories of the protest against Cludia Navarro.