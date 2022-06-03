Curitiba continues with 100% of SUS Covid ICU beds occupied and records 1,601 more cases

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, today, 1,601 new cases of covid-19 and one death of a resident of the city infected by the new coronavirus (none in the last 48 hours). The victim is a 71-year-old woman who died on May 24. The death was under investigation.

So far, 8,297 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases

With the new cases confirmed, 464,146 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 444,314 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 11,535 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus.

SUS beds

This Thursday, all 15 SUS preferred ICU beds for respiratory diseases are occupied. Of these, nine with patients with covid-19.

The occupancy rate of the 30 beds in SUS preferential wards for respiratory diseases is 50%. There are 15 vacant beds.

This Thursday, five preferential infirmary beds were activated for covid-19 at Hospital São Vicente CIC.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on June 2

1,601 new confirmed cases

1 new death (none in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 464,146

Active cases – 11,535

Recovered – 444,314

Deaths – 8,297