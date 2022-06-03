DF Health recommends return to the use of protective mask against Covid | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District recommended, this Thursday (2), the return of the use of face protection masks in closed and public environments. According to the folder, the measure was caused by the increase in cases of Covid-19 in Brasilia.

“The risk matrix of the new coronavirus pandemic in the capital is high”, says the document.

Use, however, is not mandatory.. To g1Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) said that “it will not be mandatory, at least for now”.

The recommendation of the Health Department of the Federal District, forwarded to the government, takes into account data from the pandemic until May 30. Since the beginning of that month, the transmission rate has increased in DF (see indices below).

The use of masks is no longer mandatory, in the Federal District, in closed environments, on March 10th. Outdoors, protection was not required since March 7.

Increase in transmission rate

From the beginning of the pandemic until Wednesday (1st), 11,692 people lost their lives in Brasilia and 712,968 were infected by the coronavirus. This week, private schools came to remove classes because of the increase in cases in colleges.

Infectologists say that there are several factors that justify the jump in transmission rates. Relaxation in relation to protective measures is one of themin addition to the evolution of the virus itself.

See the transmission rate of Covid-19, in the DF, since May:

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

May 17: 1.33

May 18: 1.33

May 19: 1.30

May 20: 1.28

May 23: 1.26

May 24: 1.28

May 25: 1.28

May 26: 1.39

May 27: 1.44

May 30: 1.50

May 31: 1.50

June 1: 1.47

What does the document from the Department of Health of the DF say

The document from the Health Department of the Federal District also says that there was an increase in care in health units and in the need for hospitalizations. The use of masks, in public places, is recommended “as long as there is an agglomeration of people”.

In addition, the folder suggests that campaigns be carried out to provide guidance on:

Importance of ventilation

avoid agglomerations

sanitize your hands

Complete the vaccination schedule against Covid-19

Expand the testing offer in the public network

Speed ​​up analysis to identify new variants

Opening of 50 beds to treat Covid patients at the Military Police Field Hospital, 30 of which in the ward and 20 in the ICU

The document was prepared by the Assistant Secretary for Health Care, analyzed by the folder and sent to the Civil House.