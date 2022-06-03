Diablo Immortal disabled on Samsung phones after problems with Exynos; see which

Blizzard released last Wednesday (01), in advance, the long-awaited Diablo Immortal for Android and iOS devices, but unfortunately, the joy did not last long for everyone. Through its social media and a post on its blog, the developer announced that it was investigating reports of graphics problems on devices with Samsung’s Exynos chipset, which caused them to temporarily block the game’s availability for these users.

Currently, Samsungs has two main versions of its devices (not counting some models with Dimensity): one with the Exynos chipset, made in-house, and another with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset. Although the South Korean giant insists that Exynos does not offer performance drops compared to Snapdragon, several examples show the opposite and the recent release of Diablo Immortal seems to be just another proof against the component. Blizzard announced on its official blog that it had to block the game on a long list of Samsung devices using Exynos as many users were reporting graphical issues with the game.

Hi! We are actively investigating reports of graphics issues with some Samsung chipsets and have temporarily restricted the game’s availability on these devices. See our technical support forums for more information: https://t.co/o2KTWWlxMa — Diablo Brasil (@DiabloBrasil) June 2, 2022

The list includes the following devices: Blizzard List: List of issues reported by users: