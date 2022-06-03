Discover all the benefits and foods

We all need to have stocks of nutrients in good measure, otherwise our body is not able to perform its most basic functions with quality. Food plays the role of providing vitamins, minerals, insoluble fibers and other elements that act as fuel for our body.

It is through the choices of food groups that we consume daily that will make us healthier in the medium and long term. Therefore, consuming foods that are part of the group of nutrients called complex B provide us with energy, playing an important role for the proper functioning of the intestine, to avoid anemia problems, in addition to being beneficial for the health of the skin and for the system. central nervous.

The vitamins that are part of the B set are B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9 and B12.

11 food sources of B vitamins

We can find these vitamins in the following foods:

Milk

Banana

Eggs

oat bran

Liver

Potato

Avocado

Bean

Spinach

Wheat bran

Salmon

Now understand the benefits of these vitamins:

Vitamin B1: keeps blood levels balanced and provides cellular energy, especially to neurons that need higher energy sources. We can find it in oat bran and cereal.

Vitamin B2: prevents anemia, cataracts, and other diseases. Its consumption strengthens the immune system and the body’s defenses. Ingested fats, proteins and carbohydrates need this nutrient to be metabolized. They are found in various foods like milk, eggs, nuts etc.

Vitamin B3: ensures the proper functioning of the central nervous system and neural activities. Prevents diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It helps to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It is found in foods such as meats, vegetables and cereals.

Vitamin B5: Plays a role in the production of hormones and neurotransmitters. Its deficiency can cause various metabolic and energetic disorders. We find vitamin B5 in meats, cereals and broccoli.

Vitamin B6: plays an important role in immunity and in the synthesis of folic acid and neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin. The low of this vitamin can cause irritability and failures in the cognitive system. Foods like nuts, potatoes, meats and fish are good sources of vitamin B6.

Vitamin B9: or folic acid help to strengthen the cells that carry oxygen through the blood, in addition to preventing anemia. It is found in eggs, citrus fruits and meats.

B12 vitamin: it is fundamental for cognition, memory, in short, it contributes to the entire nervous system. We find it in foods like milk, eggs, oysters, pork, etc.