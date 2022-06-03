disease advances and SC baby loses movement while waiting for medicine

The Ministry of Health reported that it will comply with the preliminary decision that releases the value for the purchase of the Zolgensma drug, for the treatment of the disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (AME), of baby Isabelly Domingos Ferreira, from Paulo Lopes, in Greater Florianópolis. While waiting for treatment, the disease continues to advance and compromise his movements.

The ministry said in a note that “the deadline for purchasing national and imported medicines is around 90 to 150 days respectively”. The injunction was granted on March 2 this year, considering the longest period of 150 working days for the purchase of imported medicine, the deadline for the girl to receive the treatment ends on July 29. The report questioned the ministry about what stage the bidding process for the purchase of Zolgensma is at, but until the publication of the text, there was no response.

With the advancement of SMA, Isa, as she is affectionately treated, had to start using splints on her legs, in addition to an orthosis, due to the indication of physiotherapeutic treatment. In the campaign’s social networks, the family regrets that the baby’s body movements are increasingly limited.

“Unfortunately, AME has done a lot of harm. With her daily progress, Isa can no longer move her little body. The only movements that are still maintained are in the little hands and a little in the little arms”, published the family.

The family sees the baby’s illness progressing, while waiting for the court decision to be carried out and the child to be able to receive the medicine that with one dose can make the disease not progress. “Isa has until this year to take the medicine. They have to comply. It’s Isa’s right”, said the girl’s mother, Adriele Adriana Domingos Brasil.

“I am very distressed,” said the mother.

Giovana Borges, a volunteer in the “Ame Isa” campaign, which raises funds for the girl’s medical expenses, explains with her experience in other cases of children with SMA, she does not see the acquisition of the medicine taking the time given by the Ministry of Health. The coordinator sees the government’s response with positivity and concern. “Let’s pray that they fulfill this time they are talking about”, highlighted Giovana.

Family members and volunteers say that the baby is suffering with the advancement of AME, which is causing atrophy in the little one’s limbs.

Positioning of the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health informs that it will comply with the court ruling. It is important to note that the deadline for purchasing national and imported medicines is around 90 to 150 days respectively, since the purchase follows the provisions of the law that governs public administration bids and contracts.

Legal battle

The injunction authorizes Isa to undergo gene therapy with Zolgensma, have the expenses with transport and air URI to Curitiba paid, in addition to the expenses and fees of the medical team paid, however, the injunction has not yet been fulfilled.

The family obtained a favorable opinion from the judiciary because there was a fixed thesis, that is, a previous decision, which dealt with a case with a similar request, condemning the Union to pay for the treatment.

Graziela Costa, lawyer in the case of the girl Isa, explains that the Union claimed that it could not provide the drug because of the high cost and for not having proof of scientific effectiveness.

However, the jurist argues that of the 23 cases, similar to the baby’s, who were given the drug, all had benefits from the genetic treatment. The lawyer emphasizes that the release of the drug is a right, based on a set of laws.

“We asked for a daily fine, the judge applied the conviction, but did not apply the fine”, says Graziela. An appeal was made for the court to establish a fine for late payment. Currently, the Union does not suffer sanctions if the treatment amount, established in the preliminary injunction, is not paid.

“The only thing that prevents the Union from realizing this right is the economic issue. The Union puts financial value ahead of life”, highlights Graziela.

The family presented the little girl’s reports to Justice and showed images of children who had access to Zolgensma and recovered.

“Zolgensma is the only treatment that will synthesize the SMN1 protein”, says the lawyer. Isa’s body does not produce this protein, which plays a role in the function of motor neurons, which control muscles and other tissues. Other treatments can be used in the treatment of SMA, for each type of disease there is a more suitable one.

An example is SMA, type 2, which is commonly treated with the drug Spinraza, which requires a dose every four months, and costs about R$ 300,000. The drug does not work as well in cases of SMA, type 1.

Compliance with the court decision that releases the treatment against AME is usually delayed, due to the value of the drug, explains the lawyer, has hopes that soon, she will go through the treatment.

remember the case

The degenerative disease is genetic, it interferes with the body’s ability to produce a protein essential for the survival of motor neurons, which promote simple vital gestures, from breathing to swallowing or moving, as is the case with the girl.

The little girl was hospitalized at Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital, in Florianópolis, until February 23, when was discharged. The mother says that the baby takes Spiranza, a drug provided by the SUS, which helps to contain the advance of the disease in some cases.

“Spinraza helps to delay the effects of SMA, but it does not stop it from advancing in the body. Zolgensma is the only drug in the world capable of acting directly on the cause of the disease, causing the body to produce copies of the missing protein.”, details Adrieli.

The legal process asking for the drug started in November 2021, but the campaign to raise funds needs continued. Giovana Borges is a volunteer in the “Ame Isa” campaign, she says that with a favorable decision, the amount collected goes into the amount paid for the medicine. The Union uses the resources obtained by the family and complements the rest of the value.

Check out the videos posted by the family on social media:

SMA diagnosis trajectory

Until she was three months old, Isabelly moved her head and supported her body. After four months, she did not move her body, recalls the family. Her mother says that initially the doctor she went to recommended vitamins.

Between five and six months, the mother noticed that her daughter had lost weight and, when she returned to the doctor, the initial opinion would be that breast milk did not support the daughter. The girl started taking baby formula, but even so, her weight did not change.

According to the mother, at seven months the child received a medical indication for a baby food, but the baby could not swallow and was drowning. Isabelly underwent several tests that did not discover the causes of the symptoms.

The result for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (AME), type 1, came at nine months, the little girl was in a consultation due to an allergy, when a respiratory problem was identified and the baby ended up hospitalized with suspicion for the disease. Tests were carried out, sent for analysis in São Paulo and in 15 days the family had an answer to Isa’s symptoms.

