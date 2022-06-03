Doctors discover terminal cancer in woman during cesarean

Doctors discovered that 38-year-old Englishwoman Lois Walker had terminal cancer while performing a cesarean section on her in September last year. The tumors were located in her ovaries, liver and intestines.

The tests performed after delivery confirmed stage 4 of the disease, which is the most advanced.

Credit: Lois Walker/SWNS Woman discovers terminal cancer during her son’s cesarean

The woman who is a mother of 3 children accused the hospital of negligence, as her symptoms were ignored by doctors, who – according to her – classified her as a hypochondriac.

Walker says she complained of an upset stomach for more than a year before giving birth and made several emergency room visits.

She had previously been treated for skin cancer and even expressed concern that she might be suffering from symptoms of the disease.

But doctors would have classified the symptoms as a result of anxiety and irritable bowel syndrome.

“They call themselves health professionals, and they should be attending to us, but this is negligence. I feel like it could have been found out earlier so I wouldn’t have this late diagnosis – and I’m leaving three children behind,” she told the BBC.

Credit: Lois Walker/SWNS The tumors were located in her ovaries, liver and intestines.

initial symptoms

Walker says he first felt sick in June 2020, when he noticed swelling around his diaphragm.

In December, she found out she was pregnant and the pain got worse after tests to find out the sex of the babies.

According to her, the more the pregnancy progressed, the more pain became unbearable, to the point where she could not walk or eat.

It was then that she was hospitalized for pain treatment and received morphine. When carrying out further tests, the doctors discovered a mass behind her uterus, which forced the delivery to the next day.

And on September 3, 2021, as she went into labor with her third child, Ray, the doctor saw that it was probably cancer.

Despite undergoing chemotherapy shortly after receiving the diagnosis, Lois discovered that her cancer had spread and would be terminal.

“My abdomen had tumors everywhere. They said it was like a sandbag that had been ripped open and scattered all over the place,” she said.