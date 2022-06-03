Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the name of the next game in the RPG franchise

BioWare revealed, this Thursday (02), that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the official name of the next game in the RPG franchise. The game will take place in the region of Thedas and will tell the story of the villain Solas, who debuted in the series in Dragon Age: Inquisition and whose nickname is in the game’s subtitle.

“Some say he may be an ancient elven god, but some say he is not.. Others say a traitor to his people… or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of his world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity.

Despite bringing up someone who has previously appeared in the series, BioWare has pointed out that even new players will be able to enjoy the upcoming title. According to the company, Solas “will perform properly when the time is right.”

May the Dread Wolf take you. Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. pic.twitter.com/riYYZXS7O1 — Dragon Age (@dragonage) June 2, 2022

Despite the revelation of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the company has not spoken about the game’s release date. Despite that, she argued that “although the game won’t be released this year, we’re getting closer to the next adventure.”

In addition, BioWare promised that it will reveal more news about the hitherto Dragon Age 4 in 2022. In February, BioWare had already published a text saying that the game was in the middle of development. Well-known insiders such as Jeff Grubb have already said that the new RPG title should only hit the market in 2023.