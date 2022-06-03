Dreadwolf is confirmed but won’t arrive in 2022

In publication in twitter, this Thursday (02), BioWare finally confirmed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the name of the next title in the franchise, despite having ruled out the release for this year. In addition, the next villain will be called “Solas” and more news will arrive throughout 2022.

The studio explained the origin of the name on the official website. “Solas the Dread Wolf” may be an elven god in the game’s mythology — though others claim that’s not the case. “If you are new to Dragon Ageno need to worry about not having met our antagonist yet. He will perform properly when the time is right.”

We suspect you have questions and they will be answered in time. Although the game won’t release this year, we’re getting closer to the next adventure. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. That’s all we have for now, but hopefully the official title has stirred up some intrigue as we’ll be talking more about the game later this year!

Jeff Grubb and Tom Henderson got the name of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf right

Speaking earlier on his premium podcast, Giantbomb, journalist Jeff Grubb said Electronic Arts intended to reveal the name on Thursday. However, he warned fans to keep their feet on the ground: “I don’t think there will be a trailer or gameplay” — and he nailed it.

In addition to Grubb, Tom Henderson, another journalist with good credibility in the industry, also made a cryptic publication in the twitter and got it right about the reveal of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

