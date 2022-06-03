eFootball 2022 Mobile: how to download and play; download and requirements | foot

One of the most anticipated titles by gamers, eFootball 2022 Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS phones. In order to help all players, the ge prepared a step-by-step guide on how to download the football game on both operating systems, in addition to bringing all the requirements to play the game.

The game arrived on mobile phones after a major update of the title released by Konami. For mobile devices, players will find graphics of a smaller scale, but which will still convey all the feeling and experience of eFootball 2022. To download the simulator, it is necessary to reserve at least 3.3GB of device storage memory, according to the company itself. developer.

So far, eFootball 2022 has come to mobile without cross play or cross progression. However, Konami itself has already confirmed that it is expected to arrive later this year. Those who have the 2021 version installed did not need to download the new version, making it necessary only to update the old one on the device.

How to download eFootball 2022

1st step: Enter Google Play and use the search bar to type eFootball 2022

2nd step: Now, just click to install the game

1st step: Enter the App Store and use the search bar to type eFootball 2022

2nd step: Now, just click to install the game

It will be possible to observe that the latest version of eFootball will require a little more of the device than the previous one. In this way, users who use Android phones will need to have at least version 7.0 while players who use iOS will need version 13 or higher.

Android devices android system 7.0 Processor Arm Quad Core 1.5 GHz or better RAM memory 2 GB Internal memory 3.3 GB