England faces community transmission of monkeypox; understand

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) suggested this Wednesday (1) that England already has community transmission of monkeypox. This occurs when cases of the disease arise without the patient having traveled abroad or having direct (and conscious) contact with an infected person.

Most cases of the disease in the UK have been reported in London (132). The figure suggests that the infection, which is endemic in West and Central Africa, is already circulating among the British.

Monkeypox is spread through close contact with the lesions of infected people, respiratory droplets and also contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding. It usually causes mild frames, which pass naturally after a few weeks.

In any case, the disease can be dangerous for children, pregnant women and immunosuppressed people. The United Kingdom will celebrate between the 2nd and 5th of June the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubileein honor of the 70th anniversary of the monarch in power.

Festivities amid the outbreak of the disease can pose risks to the British. So far, no deaths from monkeypox have been confirmed, but their symptoms can take more people to health facilities, which results in hospital overcrowding.

The transmission of smallpox from monkeys is being associated with gay bars, saunas and using dating apps in the UK and abroad. There are 333 confirmed cases of the disease in 23 countries. In Brazil, three cases are under investigation.