Facebook lets you publish Reels on your computer and Instagram extends video limit to 90 seconds | Technology

Facebook announced that users will be able to create short videos of Reels on their computer, not just on Android or iOS. And on Instagram, the length limit for these videos has been extended to 90 seconds. (see more) .

The updates arrive for users gradually starting this Thursday (2).

Publishing Reels on desktop will be done through Creator Studio, a Facebook tool that allows you to plan posts for an account. With it, you can create, edit, publish and schedule short videos.

Through Creator Studio, it will still be possible to create cuts of long videos that have already been published on the profile to be shared as Reels. Pages that broadcast games live will also be able to use the content to create short snippets.

The social network also launched the “voice overlay” features, which allows you to narrate the videos; “sound sync”, which adjusts the video to the beat of the music; and “text-to-speech”, which turns what was written in the video into a narration.

Instagram has increased the maximum length of videos posted on Reels for the third time. The limit, which was initially 15 seconds, was increased to 30 seconds in 2020 and to 60 seconds in 2021. It will now be possible to publish videos with up to 90 seconds.

The social network will also release stickers from Stories on Reels. The change will allow the publication of videos with features such as polls, quiz and sliding emoji.

To help users create original Reels, the platform has allowed the import of audios that are stored on the device. The idea is that the feature is used to add comments and background sounds to videos.

On the other hand, users who want to be inspired by other Reels can use them to create their own version. To take advantage of the audio structure and clips of a video posted by someone else, all you need to do is tap “Use Template”.