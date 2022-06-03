Final Fantasy XVI has new trailer and arrives in 2023

Square Enix released, during the State of Play this Thursday (2), a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI. With a focus on summons, the title will feature the main invocations of the series and will be released in summer 2023 in the northern hemisphere (winter here) for PS5.

The images show gameplay footage of the game and confirm the presence of summons such as Garuda, Bahamut, Ifrit, Shiva and others. According to the trailer, there will be battles between the colossal titans with cinematic proportions and highlighting the special powers and endings.

Check out the video below:

More details on Final Fantasy XVI

With an ambitious proposal, Final Fantasy XVI must rescue classic elements of the franchise and will feature a wide open world. Your combat will follow the hack ‘n’ slash trend presented in Final Fantasy XV, but will have more diverse movements, where each weapon style will impact gameplay and actions in battle.

In addition, the game will maintain the narrative footprint, directing the protagonist Clive Rosfield to conspiracies between kingdoms, epic conflicts and a deep plot. The title will follow up on the “Crystalis” arc and will be set in the fictional universe of Valisthea, where people live comfortably thanks to the mountains known as Mothercrystals.

What are your expectations for Final Fantasy XVI? What did you think of the State of Play trailer? Leave your answer in the comments.